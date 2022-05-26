A recent collapse in negotiations between accountant bodies in Hong Kong and the United States over a decade-long mutual recognition agreement (MRA) threatens to undermine Hong Kong’s long-time status as a global initial public offering (IPO) hub. The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) said in a recent statement that its MRA with […]
HK, US accountants parting ways in a blow to IPOs
Decade-old mutual recognition agreement to expire later this year after renewal negotiations collapse