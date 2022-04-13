Shanghai's extended lockdown has failed to contain the virus, seen in rising cases and viral spread beyond the megacity, but has succeeded in shaking foreign investor confidence.

After the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China and the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai expressed concerns about the prolonged lockdown measures in China’s largest commercial city, the United States’ State Department on Monday ordered the departure of non-emergency US government workers from the consulate in Shanghai.

Foreign manufacturers in Shanghai are also suffering from lockdown measures as their factories are either being closed or faced with logistical problems.