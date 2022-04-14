It’s beginning to feel like 1994 all over again for developing Asia as surging inflation forces the Federal Reserve into a more aggressive tightening cycle.

Since 2013, the region’s economies have suffered PTSD from the “taper tantrum.” That trauma stemmed from the mere specter of Fed officials trimming bond purchases. Markets from Jakarta to Mumbai quaked at the prospect of less US liquidity.

But this year’s shock from Washington could be of another magnitude, perhaps even worse than 1994. That year, the Fed embarked on a doubling of short-term rates in just 12 months. The resulting chaos nudged Mexico into crisis, helped bankrupt Orange County, California, and led to the closure of securities giant Kidder, Peabody & Co.

Over time, powerful gains in the dollar destabilized Asia. As tidal waves of capital zoomed westward, pegs to the US dollar became impossible to maintain for Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea. The fallout set in motion the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

Now, developing Asia faces the specter of an even bigger shock from Washington as the Jerome Powell Fed plays catchup with runaway inflation.

“At this point, it is hard to imagine more justification is needed for further Fed action beyond a four-decade high in inflation,” says economist Lindsey Piegza at Stifel Financial.

The US consumer price index surged 8.5% in March from a year earlier, the biggest increase since 1981. And pressure already at a fever pitch thanks to bottlenecked supply chains and strong household demand are intensifying with Russia’s war against Ukraine.

From February to March alone, inflation jumped 1.2%, the worst month-to-month showing since 2005. Gasoline prices drove more than half the increase. Over the last 12 months, gasoline skyrocketed 48%. Used car costs rose 35%, while grocery prices jumped 10%, bedroom furniture rose 14.7% and men’s suits and coats rose 14.5%.

The inflation-is-transitory crowd is focused on the good news: “core” inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy inputs, only rose 0.3% from February to March. Yet the bad news that Chairman Powell’s team can’t ignore is that over the past 12 months, core prices are up 6.5%, the most in 40 years.

If America’s inflation surge were ever temporary, the fallout from Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion tipped the advantage to the inflation-phobes. And changed the calculus for Powell’s dangerously laid-back take on inflation risks.

The Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell is in the hot seat. Photo: WikiCommons

Playing catch-up

As the Fed plots how to play catch-up, China and the rest of Asia are bracing for far bigger and faster rate hikes than most expected in late 2021. The gap between a Fed that’s tightening and a People’s Bank of China that’s easing will grow even more extreme, creating an unpredictable tug of war.

The vast difference between the objectives of the Fed, circa 1994, and the Powell Fed now is important to understand.

Twenty-eight years ago, the tightening cycle was pre-emptive in nature. At the time, then-Chairman Alan Greenspan was trying to head off inflationary pressures as tight labor markets and healthy growth appeared to give companies greater latitude to boost prices.

In retrospect, the Fed overdid it and the magnitude of the global shockwaves prompted considerable soul-searching in central banking circles.

Today, Asia confronts a Fed scrambling to make up for lost time.

In late 2021, Powell was under extreme pressure to put a rate hike or two on the scoreboard. Team Powell refused, assuming that Covid-19 era supply and demand mismatches would sort themselves out. That gamble has aged poorly as those challenges collide with the Russian war fallout.

This puts the Fed in twin tightening territory. Not only must the Fed accelerate a rate-hike cycle that began with a 25 basis-point tightening in March. It also must shrink a ginormous balance sheet that swelled epically during the Covid era.

How big, how soon?

This week, Fed board member Christopher Waller told CNBC that taming inflation will require more rate hikes. “I think the data has come in exactly to support that step of policy action if the committee chooses to do so and gives us the basis for doing it. I prefer a front-loading approach, so a 50-basis-point hike in May would be consistent with that, and possibly more in June and July.”

Economist Silvia Dall’Angelo at Federated Hermes says recent US data “validates expectations” for a 50 basis points rate hike in May. “US CPI inflation might have peaked this month, assuming there is no further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and oil prices evolve in line with the futures curve going forward,” Dall’Angelo says. “However, there are still considerable external and domestic price pressures in the pipeline.”

CME Group data suggest a 50-basis-point step in May is priced in. For July, CME finds a nearly 57% probability of another half-point hike.

Yet that would still arguably leave the Fed behind the inflation curve.

The risk for the Fed is that bond traders take matters into their own hands and push US Treasury yields up aggressively. That would destabilize credit markets everywhere, including China, where the economic headwinds are intensifying.

Local authorities deliver rapid test kits to a resident in Shanghai on April 3, 2022. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese, Asian vulnerabilities

Recent Covid lockdowns in Shanghai and other metropolises have many economists questioning whether China can make this year’s 5.5% growth target. The good news for China is that exports are holding up impressively.

In March, overseas shipments jumped 15.7% from a year ago. Exports to the US increased 22.4% to $47.3 billion.

Looked at another way, though, China’s latest trade data buttress the agreement of slowing domestic demand. Imports were flat in March as China’s “zero-Covid” strategy to isolate every coronavirus case damaged confidence.

Demand also is taking hits from Beijing’s official campaign to curb debt in China’s vast real estate industry. With imports increasingly lagging exports, Beijing’s global trade surplus jumped 243% to $47.4 billion.

There are signs President Xi Jinping’s government is experimenting with looser Covid curbs in Shanghai, Guangzhou and six other cities. That could ease the economic headwinds bearing down on Asia’s biggest economy.

There are high odds that China’s refusal to live with Covid will exacerbate inflation risks everywhere. And the Fed’s coming rate hikes could be an even bigger problem for China and Asia in general.

It’s a reminder, says economist Udith Sikand at Gavekal Research, that “the external environment is turning adverse on more fronts.”

A more aggressive Fed, he says, “is likely to force Asian central banks, which have been reluctant to tighten, to scramble to catch up. This pressure was on show last week, as the Reserve Bank of India switched from prioritizing growth to achieving its inflation mandate.”

Fed tightening, Sikand says, “will limit the ability of emerging economies to benefit from higher export prices. Two years ago, fears of a broad emerging market crunch were averted by vast liquidity injections from the Fed and generous stimulus in China. Today, the opposite conditions apply. For emerging market investors, a bunch more buses may be about to arrive in one go.”

One of the buses that could run over the region’s economies is surging food prices. Sikand points to recent turmoil in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“Each country has suffered from long-festering problems since well before the onset of Covid,” Sikand says. “But in the last couple of weeks all … have tipped abruptly into outright crisis. Each has highly individual domestic reasons for its slide into political and economic chaos.”

But against a backdrop of increasingly challenging external conditions, economists note, it’s no coincidence that the crunch has come now. With commodity prices rising, global trade momentum slowing and external funding conditions tightening, the risk is that other vulnerable emerging economies will follow them at an accelerating rate.

The price index calculated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, or FAO, is up 72% in the last two years. Fertilizer costs are up 100%, while international oil prices have surged 200%.

All this could spark ever bigger social unrest and instability in developing Asia.

Some economists say food-cost surges aren’t a reason to panic. Priyanka Kishore at Oxford Economics expects the rise in food inflation in Asia to extend into the second half of the year. But “advanced Asia, which is a net food importer, is more vulnerable to the global price surge,” she says.

Of course, emerging Asia, which apart from India is a large importer of several war-impacted crops, is not completely immune.

Wheat fields in Ukraine. Photo: WikiCommons

Ukraine’s ban on grain exports and sanctions on Russia will indeed result in costlier grains, oilseeds and farm inputs, which, Kishore notes, “is likely to reverberate through the food basket and will more than offset any downside pressure from rice, the dominant grain in Asian CPI baskets.”

Here, China is arguably well-positioned thanks to record grain stocks. Even so, zero-Covid policies pose risks of broader food production and supply disruptions in the coming months.

But overall, Kishore says, “we do not forecast runaway inflation anywhere in Asia and expect the surge in global food prices to ease from the third quarter. True, prices will not fall back to pre-war levels anytime soon. But we expect Asian governments to prevent food prices from rising unchecked, meaning Asia’s inflation headaches are likely to remain milder than in the West.”

Even so, the Fed’s tightening is a wild monetary card on a level Asia hasn’t experienced in 25 years. The worry for Asia is less about the Fed tapping the brakes, than the collateral damage the most powerful central bank might generate by slamming them in a desperate attempt to regain control.