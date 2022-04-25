China’s RMB has fallen sharply, from a late February exchange rate of 6.31 to the US dollar to 6.53 on April 22, as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reduced its benchmark short-term rate from about 2.1% to 1.5%.

The rate for 7-day repurchase agreements (short-term loans against banks’ securities holdings) is now at the lowest level since the 2008-9 world recession.

Chinese equities led by technology shares have fallen sharply despite the shift to easier money. The Chinese internet stock ETF KWEB has lost 31% during the year to date, versus a 19% loss for the Dow-Jones Industrial Average.

Lower short-term rates and cuts in banks’ reserve requirements won’t do much good when corporations and households are reluctant to borrow.

Total social financing, the Chinese government’s broadest measure of credit extended to the economy, remains lower than it was before the Covid pandemic started in early 2020 – despite steady money supply growth.

The contraction of China’s real estate sector, the main destination of credit during the past 10 years, is responsible for the disconnect between money growth and bank lending.

Industrial loans have risen in keeping with robust manufacturing investment, but not enough to offset the decline in real estate lending. Consumer credit growth, meanwhile, declined during the first quarter of 2022, the first decline since the Covid epidemic first appeared in January-February 2020.

Cutting the overnight rate won’t encourage lending. It will only weaken the currency and raise the prices of imported commodities, squeezing industrial profit margins.

China’s economic problems are structural. It requires a resolution of the property market shake-out, a transparent and predictable regulatory environment for tech companies and a clear direction for the technologies associated with the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.

A 5,000-character document published by China’s State Council and the Central Committee of the Communist Party appears to be a step towards addressing the structural problems, but details remain to be specified.

In the meantime, the best thing the PBOC can do is nothing at all.

