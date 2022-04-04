President Xi Jinping’s government rarely concedes anything to regulators in Washington. But a proposed concession by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on US audits is a game-changer for Asia’s biggest economy. On Saturday, Xi’s CSRC modified confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, likely removing a major hurdle to US regulators gaining full access to the auditing reports of […]
China’s audit concession to US a well-timed market move
Beijing modifies confidentiality rules for offshore listings that will allow US regulators full access to listed Chinese firms’ books