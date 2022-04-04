China has agreed to give US regulators a closer look at Chinese listed firms' books. Image: Twitter
President Xi Jinping’s government rarely concedes anything to regulators in Washington. But a proposed concession by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on US audits is a game-changer for Asia’s biggest economy. On Saturday, Xi’s CSRC modified confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, likely removing a major hurdle to US regulators gaining full access to the auditing reports of […]
To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for AT+ Premium monthly membership, AT+ Premium yearly membership, AT+ Premium yearly membership (educator), AT+ Premium yearly membership (student) or AT+ Premium Access membership.