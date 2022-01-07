Something truly strange is occurring in Tokyo as the yen falls to its lowest level in five years: no one is rejoicing. For 25 years now, Japan has maintained a rather developing nation view of exchange rates.

A succession of governments worked 24/7 to weaken the yen to support exports. It’s been an obsession for elected officials and those at the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Bank of Japan (BOJ).

In fact, it became such an obsession that 1997-1999 vice-minister of finance Eisuke Sakakibara was celebrated in the mainstream media as “Mr Yen.” So was his successor, Haruhiko Kuroda.

In 2013, then-prime minister Shinzo Abe named Kuroda BOJ governor so he could turbocharge his weak-yen skills. It was something he had some experience in.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Kuroda’s MOF headed efforts to drive down the yen. In 2004, for example, the MOF spent more than the annual gross domestic product (GDP) of Indonesia battling currency speculators.

Fast forward to 2013, Abe decided the BOJ should take the lead. Hiring Kuroda was his economic moon-shot – an aggressive assault on the deflationary forces that had weakened Japan’s financial foundations over the previous 15 years.

Kuroda didn’t disappoint. He hoarded more than half of all outstanding government securities, a buying binge that all but halted regular bond trading. He gorged on stocks via exchange-traded funds, making the BOJ by far the biggest holder of Nikkei 225 and Topix index shares.

As part of its campaign to drive the yen down 30%, the Kuroda-led BOJ branched out into other asset markets, too. By late 2018, the BOJ’s balance sheet surpassed the size of Japan’s entire $5 trillion economy. That was a first for a Group of Seven (G7) nation member.

This milestone is a reminder that for all the focus on the US Federal Reserve’s ultraloose policies, the BOJ has been far more aggressive relative to GDP. And now, as even Kuroda admits, detrimental to Japan’s economic development.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. Photo: AFP / Jiji Press

At an end-of-year press conference, he said: “The positive impact on exports and corporate profits at the overseas subsidiaries of Japanese companies far exceeds the negative impact of rising import costs. Under the current economic and price conditions, the yen’s weakening to this extent is no doubt a plus.”

But in recent days, with the yen at five-year lows versus the dollar, Kuroda has finally changed his views. He’s realized, at long last, that the costs of devaluation outweigh the benefits and that a weak yen policy is working at cross purposes with Tokyo’s desire to remain relevant in the age of China.

“The yen’s depreciation might have an increasing negative impact on household income through price rises,” Kuroda told business leaders last week.

Weaker exchange rates make Japanese goods more competitive overseas and boost profits that companies earn abroad. But a weak yen pushes up import costs, damaging households and domestic retailers.

“A quantitative analysis by the bank’s staff shows that the effects of the yen’s depreciation in terms of pushing up prices of durable goods have increased in recent years,” Kuroda says.

It’s worse than that. The boost from weak exchange rates these last 25 years removed the urgency for disruptive structural reforms. That’s particularly true of the tenure of Abe, who came to power pledging to loosen labor markets, catalyze innovation, reduce red bureaucracy, increase productivity and empower women.

In actuality, Abe outsourced efforts to revive growth to the BOJ. Nine years on, though, China’s yuan is rising steadily – a stark mirror image of the yen’s declines. And perhaps not coincidentally, China has pulled ahead of Japan both in terms of GDP per capita growth and innovation.

The end result, says Kyoji Fukao at Japan’s Research Institute of Economy, Trade and Industry, is that while Abenomics “led to a weakening of the yen and a recovery in the manufacturing sector, it was shareholders and managers who benefited, not workers.”

For evidence, Fukao points to the so-called average markup rate. This is how much retail sales exceed total production costs, which economists use to measure excess returns on capital.

By 2018, it had risen sharply to 5.3% from 1.1%. What’s more, Fukao says, real wages per hours worked fell by 10.5% between 2010 and 2018 in sectors of the non-market economy that provide public services. These include general government, education and medical and nursing care.

Of that 10.5% decline, Fukao says, 4.2 percentage points were related to the increase in part-time employment and the re-employment of the elderly at low wages. In 2018, manufacturing accounted for 17% of total hours worked and the non-market economy for 20%, so raising real wages in these two sectors, which both have seen a substantial fall in real wages, is vital.

Raising worker wages is crucial for Japan’s future economic success. Photo: AFP / The Yomiuri Shimbun

And it’s something a weaker yen can’t fix.

Citibank economist Kiichi Murashima wonders if “the negative impacts of a weak yen may be larger than before, given the penetration ratio of imports is on the rise.” In the short run, he notes, “a weak yen pushes up import prices, weighing on profits at companies dependent on raw materials imports and household purchasing power.”

If he’s right about a structural change in yen-wage dynamics, Japan Inc faces an even tougher outlook.

The key is finding good data. Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry says one-quarter of manufacturers used significant shares of offshore production in 2020 versus 18% in 2010.

Meanwhile, the share of GDP generated by the consumer sector is 53%. The upshot is that Japan’s economy is now more vulnerable to a surge in imported-goods inflation from a weaker yen.

This explains, in part, why economists aren’t optimistic that Japanese workers can expect raises in 2022 commensurate with rising living costs.

As BOJ board member Junko Nakagawa told Bloomberg last week, “a weak yen strains firms with domestic operations by pushing up import costs,” negating the ways in which it “gives a significant boost to their profits.”

Part of the problem is that weaker yen doesn’t target the economic engine that requires the most help: household consumption.

In times past, Tokyo might welcome the ways in which the Omicron variant has driven a “reversal out of the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc” into the US dollar, says analyst Jeffrey Halley at Oanda.

Today, Japanese officials are realizing that short-term conditions don’t translate into longer-term benefits.

As Kuroda also noted recently, holding down the yen has slowed efforts by companies to pivot away from exports toward services and innovation.

Economist Richard Katz at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs points out that “income equality will not alone solve Japan’s growth shortfall, but if done right it could help” reflate the nation once and for all.

Japan is deploying hundreds of trillions of yen in stimulus, but its economic impact is suffering from the law of diminishing returns. Photo: AFP

Katz, a long-time Japan expert, cites Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development data showing Japanese inequality deepened from 1990 to 2010. That, he says, “made a bad situation worse. Had inequality not intensified, per capita GDP would have grown about 25% faster at 0.9% per year instead of the actual 0.73%.

“This,” Katz says, “would’ve left GDP per capita in 2010 about $1,200 higher, or almost $3,000 higher for the average household of 2.5 people. With faster growth a country has more wealth to redistribute.”

Yet it’s vital, too, that economic incentives change to prod companies to share profits with workers. For a quarter-century, a weak yen shielded economic officials from the need to do heavy lifting on reforms to increase competitiveness and productivity.

That thinking now appears to be changing. And not a millisecond too soon as China zooms ahead.

Follow William Pesek on Twitter: @WilliamPesek