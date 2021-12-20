JAKARTA – Indonesia faces further confrontations with China if a British-Russian consortium proceeds with the development of a natural gas discovery that will involve laying a pipeline across the North Natuna Sea border to connect with Vietnam’s existing offshore network.

Partners Harbour Energy and Russian state oil company Zarubezhneft have announced finding a modest gross gas resource of 600 billion cubic feet, about 45% of which is in the form of condensate, a marketable mix of light liquid hydrocarbons.

The results follow the drilling of two appraisal wells in the Tuna block, about 10 kilometers from the boundary of Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which went ahead despite protests from Beijing that the concession falls inside its nine-dash line of self-declared national sovereignty over the South China Sea.

With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jakarta last week, the episode again highlighted mounting concern over what Washington’s top diplomat described as China’s “aggressive actions” in a maritime backyard it claims as its own.

Throughout the drilling program, between August and October, a Chinese research vessel – escorted by two armed Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) cutters – carried out an intensive seabed mapping exercise in waters around the exploration rig.

Although the flotilla was shadowed by up to nine Indonesian Navy and Maritime Security Agency patrol craft, the government stayed silent on the unprecedented seven-week incursion and would not say there had been any diplomatic engagement over the incident.

But a senior administration source confirms the Indonesian Foreign Ministry did in fact send a protest note to Beijing at the time and says the government is serious in supporting the development of the block in a relatively shallow 100 meters of water– if only to make a point.

Now that Beijing has shown it is prepared to establish a presence inside the nine-dash line in Indonesia-claimed waters, its response will be closely watched. “I don’t think they (the Chinese) will walk away,” says one naval analyst. “I’m sure we’ll continue to see some level of harassment.”

Oil and gas experts believe China’s actions will be confined to little more than saber-rattling. “They will let the development proceed,” predicted one experienced Jakarta-based consultant. ”This is too small a scale to make a big deal out of it.”

Members of the Chinese Coast Guard stand in formation onboard their vessel after it anchored at Manila port on January 14, 2020. Photo: AFP / Stringer

In fact, with the condensate stripped out over the first four or five years, the gas supply itself is expected to be exhausted five years after that unless the partners find additional reserves. “This is not a long-term asset,” says the consultant.

Harbour has indicated a final investment decision is not expected until 2023, covering the time it will take for upstream regulator SSKMigas to sign off on a plan of development and a gas sales agreement is finalized with Vietnam.

In 2017, with the consent of the Indonesian government, Harbour signed a memorandum of understanding to sell gas from the block to state-owned PetroVietnam, delivered by a 70-kilometer pipeline to its Nam Con Son offshore pipeline system.

To avoid becoming embroiled in big power politics, Harbour may decide to either sell its 50% stake in Tuna or hand over operating control to Zarubezhneft, which has had a relationship with PetroVietnam going back to 1981.

The Moscow-based company recently bought out Russian oil producer Rosneft’s interests in Vietnam, including a 33% stake in the pipeline and two exploration and development blocks in the Nam Con Son Basin, 375 kilometers southeast of Vung Tau.

Previously known as Premier Oil, Harbour already supplies gas to Singapore from the maturing West Natuna production block and has a 40% operating stake in a new field in offshore North Sumatra that could contain up to 12 trillion cubic feet (TCF), potentially making it the largest find in Indonesia in decades.

Still struggling with debt caused by the 2017 oil price crash, Harbour has withdrawn from a US$1.8 billion project in the Falkland Islands and other interests in Brazil and Mexico in favor of ramping up drilling in the lower-risk environment of the North Sea.

Whether it also pulls out of Indonesia is likely to depend on results from a planned new appraisal well at its Andaman II deep-water block, 150 kilometers from the Aceh coast, which could be an industry game-changer if it lives up to its promise.

Meanwhile, China’s shadow will continue to loom large over Tuna and other oil and gas deposits within the overlapping nine-dash line, an historic anomaly that is not recognized under the United Nations Law of the Sea Convention (UNCLOS).

Source: Facebook

Indonesia is not alone. Chinese ships continue to harass Malaysian state oil company Petronas’ exploration and development activities in the Luconia Shoals, which lie inside the country’s EEZ and are believed to contain about 3 TCF of gas.

Vietnam has also been a consistent target of Chinese harassment, with Spanish oil company Repsol twice being forced to cease operations – in 2017 and again in 2019 – in exploration blocks where China’s nine-dash line intrudes into Vietnam’s EEZ.

Unlike Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam are both among the six claimants to the South China Sea’s disputed Spratly Islands. Vietnam’s Vanguard Bank, the scene of several clashes with Chinese vessels in recent years, is the westernmost reef of the Spratlys.

While Indonesia has avoided taking sides in the growing US-China rivalry, China’s actions in the past few years have compelled it to dramatically improve surveillance of its northern borders using off-the-shelf technology and increased maritime patrols.

The Americans continue to resist the idea of declassifying and passing on information obtained from military satellites to the Indonesians, such as the longitude and latitude and headings of Chinese warships and research vessels entering Indonesian waters.

Most navy vessels habitually turn off their automatic identification system (AIS) to make detection more difficult on the high seas, but they are expected to activate the devices in high-traffic areas – a practice the Chinese often ignore.

Earlier this year, Indonesia intercepted a Chinese research ship, which had mysteriously turned off its transponder three times on a two-day passage across the Java Sea and into the busy Sunda Strait, separating Java and Sumatra.

Other Chinese survey vessels are suspected of dropping off three data-gathering underwater drones discovered off the Natuna Islands, South Sulawesi and at the northern approaches to the Lombok Strait over the past two years.

During his visit to Jakarta, the first stop on a Covid-curtailed swing through the region, top US diplomat Blinken said Washington would work to defend a “rules-based order” in which countries had the right to “choose their own path.”

“That’s why there is so much concern – from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and from the Mekong River to the Pacific islands – about Beijing’s aggressive actions,” he went on in an otherwise mildly-worded statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken just completed a two-country tour of Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / Bill O’Leary

“Claiming open seas as their own. Distorting open markets through subsidies to its state-run companies. Denying the exports or revoking deals for countries whose policies it does not agree with.

“Countries across the region want this behavior to change,” he said. “We do too. That’s why we’re determined to ensure freedom of the navigation (in the South China Sea) where Beijing’s aggressive actions threaten the movement of more than $3 trillion worth of commerce every year.”

President Joko Widodo had barely ushered Bilken out the door before he was welcoming Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in a foretaste of the pressures he can expect as host of next year’s G20 summit in Bali.

Two days later, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in a video summit where they voiced solidarity against recent military deployments by the US, Britain and other Western allies in the Asia Pacific.

Signs of a cozier relationship between Beijing and Moscow have left analysts wondering whether China will continue to push its claims to the Tuna block if it becomes a Russian-run operation. But one thing seems clear: with its economy increasingly dependent on China, Indonesia will find it difficult to resist Beijing’s enforcement of the nine-dash line.

As Indonesian maritime expert Evan Laksmana said in a recent paper: “Specifically, China hopes that its regular incursions into the North Natuna Sea will eventually get Indonesia to ‘negotiate’ an agreement that implicitly recognizes China’s illegal claims to the area.”