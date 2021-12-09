Harvard Professor Graham Allison and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt have warned that China may lead the world in decisive technologies in a new report for Harvard University’s Belfer Center. The authors warn “China has become a serious competitor in the foundational technologies of the 21st century: artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, quantum information science (QIS), semiconductors, […]
Harvard and Google warn of China’s tech dominance
‘China has become a serious competitor in the foundational technologies of the 21st century,’ a new Harvard University report says