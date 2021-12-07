TOKYO – Anyone who thinks they’ve had a rough couple of weeks should spare a thought for SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son.

The tech giant he founded – and its US$100 billion venture capital fund – is getting absolutely hammered in world markets. Shares in SoftBank Group Corp extended a six-day slump, falling as much as 9% on Monday.

The irony, of course, is that the man who did more than any outsider to energize China’s Big Tech industry now risks being undone by it. Son was Alibaba Group’s most important early benefactor. Now the Vision Fund’s exposure to Jack Ma’s juggernaut is helping savage SoftBank’s market capitalization.

Granted, Alibaba was up in markets on Tuesday, sparking some hopes of a turnaround. But any such turnaround would have to be colossal to recover the ground – not to mention money – that has been lost amid Beijing’s crackdown on big tech that dates back to last November. Moreover, Alibaba surged months ago – then went kaput once more.

Son’s more immediate problem is Didi Global, the Chinese ride-hailing giant for which Alibaba cleared the road. Not only did Ma inspire new generations of tech founders, he forged the path for China Inc to the New York Stock Exchange, where Alibaba listed in 2014 – and Didi earlier this year.

Last week, Didi began withdrawing from US stock exchanges, the latest casualty of China’s tech crackdown. Along with Alibaba, Son’s Vision Fund had a significant investment in Didi.

And in the spirit of bad things happening in threes: US regulators are suing to stop SoftBank’s sale of UK-based semiconductor company Arm Ltd to Nvidia Corp. Son’s company has been banking on a big windfall – an estimated $74 billion – from the Arm sale.

The Didi drama spooked investors who’d hoped President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on internet companies had run its course. Not exactly. A disappointing trade sent Alibaba down more than 8% the day after the Didi news broke.

Alibaba is both the biggest US-traded mainland tech firm and the most important company in SoftBank’s portfolio.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma in a file photo. Image: Facebook

There’s risk coming from the other side of the Pacific, too. The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing rules for Chinese company stocks in order to remain on US exchanges.

“Both Didi’s delisting and the new SEC rules have sparked fears Alibaba could eventually be delisted from US exchanges, causing uncertainty,” says Billy Duberstein, portfolio manager at Stone Oak Capital.

On the one hand, Duberstein notes, Alibaba’s stock “is undeniably cheap based on current earnings and projections” and “the bad news seems factored in.” This could explain the rise in the shares on Tuesday.

On the other hand, there’s no telling which tech giant Xi’s men might go after next. Or how US President Joe Biden might further tighten the screws on China Inc.

Son has every right to wonder what gives here.

Arguably, Alibaba might not exist if not for the $20 million Son handed Ma in 2000. Back then, Ma was an obscure English teacher in Hangzhou. It was Son who bought his vision to create an Amazon-like e-commerce juggernaut in the “workshop of the world,” and its most populous nation.

SoftBank made out spectacularly. When Ma took Alibaba public in 2014, Son’s $20 million stake had soared in value to $50 billion.

The Vision Fund that Son founded in 2017 was an effort to recreate that magic. Son invested tens of billions of dollars in startups around the globe, hoping to ride a herd of tech “unicorns” to greater riches.

Some observers described it as an “island of misfit toys” strategy. Others compared it to playing financial roulette: placing chips on a variety of numbers hoping your wins outshine your losses.

Either way, Son’s Vision Fund revolutionized the VC game. For startups from Silicon Valley to Gangnam, a meeting with Son is still the one that can make entrepreneurs’ wettest dreams happen.

Then came Son’s 2021 nightmare, as a number of his cornerstone investments went awry – almost simultaneously.

China risk is not going away

And big tech uncertainty is still feeding into the ominous mood music hovering over Beijing – music that is playing on multiple instruments.

“Despite reassuring words from various state organs regarding China company US listings over the weekend, nerves surrounding China Big-Tech will continue,” says analyst Jeffrey Halley at OANDA.

“The property sector faces another reckoning this week as well after China Evergrande Group announced on Friday it had received a $260 million repayment demand, and that it could not guarantee it would be able to meet liabilities going forward.”

That had the Guangdong local government “sending in a team” to help manage operations, Halley says. Evergrande and Kaisa Group face offshore payment deadlines this week. “There is still plenty of juice in this story into the year-end, with Hong Kong markets probably the more vulnerable,” he says.

The Evergrande Center building in Shanghai is becoming emblematic of China’s wider economic risks. Photo: AFP / Hector Retamal

On Monday, Beijing cut reserve requirements to battle an intensifying economic slowdown. The People’s Bank of China reduced the amount of cash most banks must put aside by 0.5 percentage points. Effective December 15, the step will release an estimated $188 billion of fresh liquidity into the financial system.

The move puts the PBOC on a divergent path relative to most peers.

The announcement was telegraphed a week earlier by Premier Li Keqiang, who said the second RRR cut of the year was coming to support smaller companies. The preponderance of recent data show Asia’s biggest economy is reasonably stable, but in need of some insurance.

The PBOC called the cut a “regular monetary policy action,” perhaps to tamp down speculation of additional easing moves to follow. The central bank said its “prudent monetary policy direction has not changed” and that it “will continue with a normal monetary policy, maintaining the stability, consistency and sustainability of policy, and won’t flood the economy with stimulus.”

Yet the real volatility is coming from Xi’s regulators in Beijing. The fallout is helping put SoftBank’s on the path to its worst decline since 2006.

Son in a storm

“We are in the middle of a blizzard,” Son said last month as SoftBank reported a quarter related to the Vision Fund taking a $10 billion hit. Son admitted he’s “not proud” of recent months of red ink.

It’s quite a contrast to his normal talk of the Vision Fund as the goose laying “golden eggs.” Even Son admits the most recent results underscore this year’s unexpected headwinds. Son last month said his team is pursuing new investments to double the number of “golden eggs” relative to 2020.

Only time will tell if Son’s team strikes gold with South Korea’s Zepeto. SoftBank just invested a modest $150 million in Naver Corp’s fashion metaverse ecosystem. It counts among its investors HYBE Co, the firm that manages the wildly popular K-pop boy band BTS.

The Zepeto bet is emblematic of hundreds of startups the Vision Fund is backing.

SoftBank, though, would have to score huge in many of these tech companies to cover losses from Alibaba, Didi and 2019’s disaster at WeWork, which claimed to be a new economy game-changer but looked more like an old economy dinosaur.

Son bet big on cofounder Adam Neumann and stuck with him through various corporate governance scandals. Neumann’s downfall was a big blemish on Son’s reputation as a good judge of entrepreneurial talent.

And now the big China investments by a man who helped make mainland tech IPOs a thing is having a rough go of the Xi era.

Here, investors seem willing to give Son a bit of a pass. After all, Xi’s crackdown on Ma’s fintech giant Ant Group in November 2020 came out of nowhere. That includes shelving a $37 billion IPO that was set to be history’s biggest.

SoftBank Group Corp founder, chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2019. Photo: AFP via NurPhoto / Alessandro Di Ciommo

Likewise, no one really foresaw Didi’s blockbuster New York IPO in June ending in confusion and huge Chinese government-induced losses. At the time, the $4.4 billion New York debut made Chinese tech the toast of Wall Street once again. Now, as delisting begins, Didi’s market cap has shed almost $30 billion from its IPO price.

Analyst Daniel Ives at Wedbush Securities calls the Didi situation “another cautionary tale” and “another black eye for Chinese tech stocks, which continue to face many regulatory challenges both domestically and globally.”

All this could explain why Son is going full circle – and looking to invest in Japan. Yes, you read that right.

A key motivation behind the Vision Fund was investing in markets that, unlike Japan, were young, buoyant and disrupting the future. But in August, Son announced he was assembling a team in Tokyo to seek out Japanese startups, too.

China has vast potential to own the future of aerospace, artificial intelligence, automation, biotechnology, digital currencies, electric vehicles, 5G advancements, renewable energy, robots and new tech unicorns in general.

Yet until Xi gets the regulatory adventurism of the last 12 months out of his system, the really big money – and the early money – like Son have plenty of reasons to worry.