TOKYO – Whether by luck or skillful policy telegraphing, new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is already presiding over one of the biggest Japan Inc restructurings in years.

Toshiba, the 146-year-old Japan corporate icon, may become the nation’s first publicly traded behemoth to break itself up into three fully independent units dedicated separately to infrastructure, devices and semiconductor memory.

The move, aimed at competing on the global stage, is exactly the type of disruption Japan needs more of. And it’s sure to send shockwaves through the world’s third-largest economy.

Top-down, change-adverse Japan Inc loves a precedent. None arguably matters more than one of its oldest and most celebrated global brands getting under the hood to recalibrate its growth engines.

Most interesting, perhaps, is not what Toshiba’s new chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa is doing, but why.

Historically, chieftains awaited decrees from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry or the Japan Business Federation, known as “Keidanren.”

In more recent years, one would have thought from the signals coming from then-prime minister Shinzo Abe that Tokyo was on the cusp of transformative corporate change.

From 2012 to 2020, Abe’s government talked a great game of internationalizing corporate governance. The effort included the 2014 implementation of a UK-like stewardship code to increase shareholder rights.

Generally, though, corporate Japan – and Toshiba as much as by institution, slow-walked change. In fact, in 2015 it was embroiled in its second global accounting scandal in four years and even a brand-bashing brush with bankruptcy in 2017.

Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa in a 2017 file photo. Image: AFP via Getty

In late 2018, another indignity made headlines: the giant Toshiba sign that towered over New York’s fabled Times Square intersection for a decade was coming down amid cost-cutting efforts. The symbolism wasn’t lost in Tokyo.

Emblazoned on Toshiba’s 55-by-55-foot billboard was the slogan “Leading Innovation,” something Japan did in decades past. Since then, Japan Inc has been more of a collective case study in how complacency and insular thinking can trip up a nation.

Now, though, Toshiba is reminding the world that Japan can indeed change. And as analyst Hideki Yasuda at Ace Research Institute puts it, make bold decisions that are “a consequence of listening to activist shareholders.”

The first sign came in June, when the chairman of Toshiba’s board was ousted by aggrieved shareholders. It’s hard to exaggerate how big a deal it was when Osamu Nagayama was forced to face the consequences of years of scandal and shoddy management by Toshiba’s brass.

The final straw came in July 2020, when Toshiba’s board pulled an old-school maneuver that backfired spectacularly. At the time, shareholder activists angled to add outside directors to inject some diversity and fresh energy into decision making. Pushing the effort was Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba’s largest shareholder.

Though Effissimo lost the vote, the process never quite passed the smell test. The lack of transparency, and accusations Toshiba executives colluded with government officials, led to an investigation.

The resulting 139-page report by three independent lawyers corroborated Effissimo’s charges.

Toshiba officials were found to have met with Abe’s then-chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, who went on to become prime minister from September 2020 to September 2021. In a statement after the report was published, four Toshiba board members characterized it as “surprising, disappointing, and in some areas, deeply disturbing.”

The hope is that this practice catches on. Nicholas Smith, Japan analyst at CLSA Securities, notes that “in a country that lacks the legal discovery process,” a “lawyer-led investigation like that used at Toshiba may be the solution.”

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (left) and his predecessor Shinzo Abe. Photo: AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi

At the time, newly named chairman Nagayama said the board “sincerely accepted” the findings and would boost transparency and rebuild trust. And this week, we are learning how Toshiba plans to do it.

This gets us back to the why of Toshiba’s about-face – not because the government is prodding Toshiba, but because market realities are necessitating change.

Toshiba is a microcosm of Japan Inc in that it suffers from a “conglomerate discount” not unlike investors find in neighboring South Korea. This is when overall value of a multisector, highly diversified company is less in the eye of investors than the true sum of its parts.

As a company, Toshiba is a bit all over the place. It derives revenue streams from everything from air conditioners to automotive accessories to batteries to elevators to hard-disk drives to robotics to semiconductors to transportation systems to water systems to operating nuclear and thermal power plants to disaster management solutions.

No wonder investors tend to undervalue its bevy of assets. We’re talking 296 subsidiaries and more than 117,000 employees in Japan, China and the broader Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North and South America. As logistical challenges go, Toshiba is a standout.

At the same time, different parts of sprawling Toshiba-like conglomerates tend to operate under unique and sometimes overlapping regulatory and investment requirements, finance needs, returns on capital and payback periods.

All these cross-currents can lead to misallocations of resources and management focus that complicate any synergies between departments and can be a big drag on capital efficiency.

For example, investments in Toshiba’s sizable renewable energy interests often need to be made years, or decades, in advance. Semiconductors, meantime, require large-scale expenditures dictated more so by sudden gyrations in demand and supply-chain dynamics today.

The envisaged split-up of Toshiba by 2023 would simplify the structure, giving investors more predictable returns and insights into where a business is headed. It could streamline and accelerate decision-making on funding efforts, day-to-day operations, acquisitions, divestitures and research and development plans.

It also sets a timely and potentially hopeful example for Japan Inc, analysts suggest. “This would actually benefit a majority of companies in Japan,” notes analyst Atul Goyal at Jefferies & Co. “Most of them seem to be doing a lot of things. If they were to do these kinds of splits this tends to work very well to unlock corporate value.”

Toshiba’s shareholders have had their voices heard. Photo: AFP / Martin Bureau

On Tuesday, America’s General Electric said it, too, will split three ways. Such a breakup would forever transform Thomas Edison’s iconic manufacturing juggernaut whose sprawl has long confounded investors trying to assign a value.

GE’s vision, it seems, is to spin off health care, combine its digital, fossil-fuel power and renewable energy interest into one unit and keep its aviation business as a standalone.

“Pay attention to this news,” says Kip Herriage, founder of Vertical Research Advisory. “Yesterday it was Toshiba. Today GE. For the last decade companies have bought back their own shares at record levels. Now they’re moving to unlock hidden value by breaking their own companies up via spin-offs and IPO’s.”

GE’s move to address the conglomerate discount isn’t unprecedented. In 2015, Hewlett-Packard tried something similar, and to great effect. Others – like chemical giant DowDuPont – didn’t do so well. In Japan’s case, though, Toshiba’s gamble could encourage other Japanese giants to follow suit.

In recent years, METI unveiled new tax provisions to incentivize spinoffs, including allowing businesses to defer payments. There were no takers until Toshiba, making this week’s news all the more momentous.

There’s much to be done to make corporate Japan more shareholder-friendly and competitive. Recent years have seen a rise in takeover defenses, poison pills and aggressive efforts to schedule overlapping annual general shareholder meetings to limit protests.

All too many Japanese companies have resisted permitting virtual attendance in the Covid-19 era.

Still, events at Toshiba are reason for optimism. In 2014, Abe’s team inspired a bull market in eye-rolling when it named Toshiba among the 400 companies believed to be the nation’s best-run. Seven years and one Times Square billboard later, Toshiba is offering investors a credible reason to think the world’s third-biggest economy can finally change its spots.