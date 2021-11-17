Last month, Israel conducted its fifth Blue Flag air exercise at the Uvda Air Base in southern Negev, where several countries flew their latest 4th and 5th generation aircraft in cooperative operations aimed at enemy air defenses.

But Israel also showed off something entirely new: the training version of its new Scorpius electronic warfare system, which may have been the star of the show.

About 80 aircraft from various countries participated in the air exercise geared to improve regional defense including within NATO. Britain participated for the first time, along with NATO members France, Italy, Germany, Greece and the US.

India also sent warplanes and a number of countries came as observers, not least the chief of UAE’s Air Force. Other observers included Japan, Romania, Finland, the Netherlands, Australia, South Korea and Croatia.

It appears Jordan also sent aircraft to Blue Flag, although its participation was not publicly announced. Poland, which had participated in previous Blue Flag exercises, allegedly did not show up this time, perhaps because of political differences over anti-semitism that has recently riled Israeli-Polish relations.

One of the main points of the exercise was to simulate air defenses and learn how to fly against them. Italy and Israel supplied F-35 stealth jets, permitting participants to take advantage of the F-35’s superb radar set to fix enemy targets and share those targets with fourth-generation aircraft such as the F-16, the Mirage and Eurofighter.

The F-35 can act as a flying AWACS – an airborne early warning and control system – and also provide electronic countermeasures and radar warning capabilities thanks to its sophisticated AESA (airborne electronically scanned array) radar.

It can share data instantly with other aircraft if they have Link 16 or equivalent onboard systems.

A US Air Force E-3 AWACS, or Airborne Warning and Control System, aircraft, which are not armed. Photo: AFP / Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Link 16 is a military tactical data link network used by NATO and other nations including Japan and India. India flies Russian, French and British fighter aircraft.

Scorpius is Israel’s new electronic warfare system. It provides a unique capability against air threats including manned and unmanned aircraft, missiles, including air defense missiles, drones and cruise missiles.

The system, which comes in land, naval and airborne (pod) versions, also includes a training version, Scorpius T, which was part of the Blue Flag exercise.

Scorpius can be thought of as a type of jammer but it differs significantly from others because it combines both wide-area search and narrow-beam radars, making it possible to scan against threats and select specific targets that can be countered by the narrow beam part of the system.

Called a “soft kill” capability by the Israeli contractor, Israel Aerospace Corporation (IAI), the narrow beam can shut down radars and kill communications. Scorpius can work on multiple radar and communications frequencies and probably includes a built-in threat library to identify enemy targets.

IAI says Scorpius can detect stealth aircraft, and for that reason alone is a game-changer. China has developed and deployed the J-20 stealth fighter, modeled on the US F-22, and will soon deploy a lighter stealth fighter called the J-31.

China’s twin-engine, multi-role J-20 fighter can reach speeds of 2,100 kilometers per hour. Photo: AFP / ImageChina / Li Jianshu

Russia has just announced the Checkmate, its first single-engine jet fighter – which may also include an unmanned version – and is beginning to deploy the Su-57, which has a lower radar signature, though not quite stealth.

Conventional jammers try to jam on all frequencies and hope to disable an enemy aircraft or radar in that manner. The drawback to such a system is that when it is operating it can also kill friendly aircraft.

Another weakness is that it is operating on multiple frequencies, making the jammer a “hot” radiation target for any weapon that can home in on its radio emissions.

Russia featured its Krakushka (Belladonna) advanced jammer system in the Nagorno-Karabakh war and Krakushka has also been deployed in Syria and near Ukraine. It is a road-mobile wide-area system that seeks to confuse GPS and other signals.

Strategically, Krakushka was designed to jam US and NATO AWACS radar early warning aircraft.

Scorpius on the other hand is based on a high-powered AESA radar platform that looks for certain signals such as radars in missiles. Increasingly Russia, China and others are adopting long-range interceptor missiles for air defenses and for air-to-air missiles.

Examples include the S-500’s interceptor missile, 77N6, which is hypersonic and has a range of 370 miles, the Vympel R-77 with a range of 120 miles and China’s PL-12 and PL-15, with a claimed range of 120 miles.

These missiles all use active radars – sometimes combined with a terminal infrared seeker – which means they can be detected and jammed. Scorpius is able to detect such active radars at great distances and can jam both the aircraft and the missiles.

This is especially significant since hypersonic missiles may be difficult or perhaps impossible to kill kinetically, but are vulnerable to soft kill measures if available.

Israel is one of the world’s most advanced radar developers and also has specialized in both passive and active sensors against airborne, land and sea threats.