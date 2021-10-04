The China Evergrande Group plot is thickening on two fronts at arguably the worst possible moment for Xi Jinping’s economy.

One is the suspension on Monday of shares in Evergrande and its property management unit as questions emerge about the wherewithal of the most indebted developer to meet fresh debt-payment tests. The second involves mounting questions about whether a smaller developer, Fantasia Group Holding, can meet a US$210 million bond maturity.

Though a bit player compared to Evergrande, Fantasia’s failure to make interest payments last month underscores broader – and intensifying – risks to global credit markets already on edge.

On September 29, S&P Global slashed Fantasia’s rating to “CCC,” a decidedly speculative grade, from “B” in one move. The problem is that when S&P warns of substantial risks that Fantasia might fail to repay obligations over the next six months, it could be talking about a whole range of big companies in China’s most important domestic industry.

The good news is that China Inc. is actively working to ring-fence the problem, starting with Evergrande.

A restrained response

So far, President Xi’s government has resisted the urge to announce a formal bailout to avert risks of a broader contagion. Though the central bank injected about $123 billion of liquidity into the system these last 10 days, Xi’s regulators have not stepped in to save the excesses of Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan.

Instead, Beijing is nudging China’s biggest banks to support the property sector, loosen credit conditions for homeowners and in certain cases buy out some of Evergrande stakes in financial institutions to restore calm in credit markets.

It’s not clear if the strategy will cheer global investors, but so far China is indeed avoiding a 2008-like meltdown that slams world markets.

Signage in the China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong on September 15, 2021. Photo: AFP / Peter Parks

“The meme of China facing a ‘Lehman moment’ due to official lassitude….has spread far and wide,” says analyst Louis Gave at Gavekal Research. “The wrinkle in this story of debt-laden chickens coming home to roost, however, has been the solid performance of both the renminbi and Chinese government bonds this year.”

The Evergrande situation, troubling as it may be, he says, “does not meet the test of a systemically threatening event. The company is now engaged in a fire sale of assets and a workout is underway. The real significance of this debacle has been Chinese policymakers refusing a bailout, and thus signaling to companies like Evergrande that their ‘too big to fail’ business models have to change.”

The result, Gave notes, could well be a “far more disciplined use of capital in China,” and, it follows, an end to China being a source of overproduction in most industrial sectors. “The knock-on effects from such a profound shift in China’s development approach could be painful,” Gave says. “However, it would render notions of China becoming generally uninvestable as likely wrong.”

Yet other household-name economists worry China is making a Japan-like mistake.

The concern is that Xi’s regulators will paper over Evergrande-related turmoil in the short run, but then shelve more disruptive reforms needed to internationalize China’s financial system.

Count Harvard University’s Ken Rogoff among those in the latter camp. Rogoff argues investors betting on China avoiding a Lehman-like disaster may be proven right.

“Given the government’s deep pockets, including over $3 trillion in foreign-exchange reserves, and its ability to dictate restructuring terms without long court delays, few would bet against such an outcome,” Rogoff says.

“But concentrating only on near-term financial stability misses China’s larger challenge: rebalancing an economy that has depended for far too long on its massive real estate investment sector for jobs and growth.”

Investors protest outside Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in 2008, accusing locally operating banks of misleading them in investment products from Lehman Brothers. Photo: AFP / Mike Clarke

It’s all about Xi’s ability to multitask, observers say.

A widening risk horizon

The pressures facing Evergrande and peers put nearly 30% of China’s $14 trillion economy at risk.

As such, the temptation in Beijing will be to swiftly cauterize Evergrande-related turbulence and return to bigger-picture pursuits.

For Xi, that means remaking China’s sprawling tech sector and ensuring a third term as Communist Party leader in 2022.

But cauterizing risks is not the same as ensuring the longer-term health of the financial system undergirding the most populous nation. Failure to diversify the economy away from its overreliance on property values leaves China vulnerable to more boom-and-bust cycles than any large economy can manage.

That includes any number of short-term challenges, too. Case in point: the energy crunch that first hit Europe is fast spreading China’s way – and increasingly Japan’s and South Korea’s way, too.

The spike in energy costs, says analyst Henning Gloystein at Eurasia Group, feeds into already rising inflationary pressure and could erode growth prospects in 2022. It also underlines political challenges to balance short-term supply needs and long-term action in climate change.

“China’s energy crunch comes even before the cold winter months lead to the typical surge in power and heating demand, and could spell trouble for the coming months,” Gloystein says.

Energy costs have gone up before the onset of winter. Photo: AFP / Song Weixing / Imaginechina

“It also comes amid already existing concerns of an economic slowdown,” due to the collapse of Evergrande, Gloystein adds. “A spreading real-estate crisis and parallel energy shortage could cause significant damage to China’s construction industry well into 2022, which is one of China’s key economic backbones.”

The knock-on effects are hitting China’s electric vehicle market, one already plagued by overcapacity.

As Michael Dunne, CEO of auto industry advisory ZoZoGo notes, shares of Evergrande’s EV subsidiary ended September down 94% year to date, with losses totaling $84 billion.

“Employees are no longer getting paid,” Dunne notes. “Will companies like, say, Xiaomi purchase the assets of this startup in distress? Stay tuned,” he adds.

Another China Inc. backbone – exports – is facing increasing uncertainty as new Covid-19 variants cloud the global outlook. When considered in the context of the property-industry stumble of which Evergrande is emblematic, Xi’s China must work fast to ensure the nation enters 2022 on sounder foundations.