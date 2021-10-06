While carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India have suffered a drop in sales due to chip shortages, the luxury car segment has seen a steep increase.

German brand Mercedes-Benz AG saw its July-September quarter sales nearly double to 4,101 units compared with the same quarter of 2020. This was the highest figure recorded for any quarter to date by the luxury carmaker in India.

For the period January to September it sold 8,958 cars – a 79% jump compared to the 5,007 cars it sold in the same period last year. However, it may be noted that last year, the Indian government had imposed a strict countrywide lockdown during April and May to contain the spread of Covid-19. Almost every economic activity came to a standstill during those two months.

In 2021, its high sales volume from all three quarters (January-September) helped the carmaker surpass the sales it recorded for the whole of 2020. Mercedes-Benz delivered 3,193 units in Q1 this year, followed by 1,664 units in Q2.

The company claimed demand was strong for models including the A-Class Limousine, GLA, E-Class, GLS, GLE and GLC. The waiting period for its models ranged from one to eight months.

Its electric offering EQC electric SUV launched a year ago had also received a good response. The company was also planning to introduce more EV models in India and looking at the possibility of manufacturing them locally.

The German brand now offers 24 models in India, of which 13 are assembled locally at its factory near Pune. This year, it launched 11 new products in the country.

Mercedes-Benz clocked more sales than any of its competitors in the luxury car segment in India in this calendar year. Its competitor and fellow German brand BMW sold 6,027 units, including 447 units of the Mini brand, for the January-September period. BMW announced a sales rise of 45% from the same period last year.