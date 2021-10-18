The timing of China’s gross domestic product (GDP) miss could scarcely be worse as President Xi Jinping juggles a fast-growing number of economic challenges.

News that GDP grew just 4.9% in the third quarter from a year ago comes as China Evergrande Group faces fresh debt payment tests and investors scrutinize other property developers. It also comes as energy price surges bear down on Asia’s biggest economy and new waves of Covid-19 infections imperil key export markets.

So far, analysts and economists are taking it in their stride.

“The Chinese economy grew slower, mainly because of policy challenges and a high base effect from last year’s third quarter,” says Iris Pang at ING Bank. “We expect that these two factors continue to be in play for the fourth quarter, which means slow growth of the Chinese economy will continue.”

Yet China’s default drama is still getting the most headlines. The reason: It could easily flip the script on hopes for a solid recovery heading into 2022.

It is already thickening the plot for Hui Ka Yan and Xu Jiayin.

Hui is the chairman of Evergrande, the globe’s most indebted property developer; Xu is the founder. Their company has become the bane of Xi’s existence. And it is all coming together at a most precarious moment now that economic growth has dropped below the psychologically important 5% level.

If you think Hui and Xu have had a rotten 2021, just wait until 2022 as Beijing ratchets up the stakes. On Friday, the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, broke its silence on the Evergrande debt crisis, a silence that had become deafening in the view of foreign investors.

Governor Yi Gang’s team did what any central bank would do: Declare that the developer’s default drama is “controllable” and unlikely to spread into a systemic episode akin to Lehman Brothers in 2008. Yet the PBOC also made clear its displeasure about Evergrande’s over-indebtedness.

Yi Gang, the governor of the People’s Bank of China, has finally broken silence on Evergrande. But the property developer’s future is no clearer. Photo: AFP / Wang Zhao

On Friday, PBOC financial department head Zou Lan slammed the developer for its “poor management.”

It was a timely rebuke amid rising concern that excesses in China’s property market, a central economic engine for decades, could trip up the world’s second-biggest economy heading into 2022.

Hui and Xu are probably living in fear of getting Jack Ma-ed. Ma, China’s globally best-known innovator, has been keeping an eerily low profile for almost a year. Last November, Beijing regulators scuttled a planned initial public offering by Ma’s Ant Group. That proved to be just the first shot fired in a battle to rein in Big Tech’s desire to become Big Finance.

Now the PBOC, it would seem, is laying the groundwork to make Evergrande the fall guy for a decade-plus of property market excesses.

Granted, regulators are trying to prod China Inc to support Evergrande by buying up its distressed assets. Yet by leaving Evergrande to fend for itself, Xi’s team is – on the surface – leaving the property giant’s fate in the hands of the markets.

Less clear, though, is whether Xi’s team will allow for the economy to pivot away from property and into more services – and tolerate the accompanying market turmoil which will inevitably be part and parcel of that process.

To be sure, the PBOC’s apparent reluctance to save Evergrande is being seen as laudable in some quarters.

“The central bank considers falling property investment, loans to property and bond selloffs to be normal market reactions in the short term, suggesting more credit stress will be allowed to play out,” says Michael Hirson of Eurasia Group.

Hirson finds it significant, too, that the PBOC is cajoling banks to stabilize property-related lending and handle offshore debt problems in accordance with Beijing’s rule of law. The central bank also says it plans to deploy a wider range of tools, like medium-term lending facilities and open market operations, to influence day-to-day liquidity trends.

The People’s Bank of China’s apparent reluctance to save Evergrande is being seen as laudable in some quarters. Photo: Xinhua

“They will also use ‘structural’ tools to guide credit allocation,” Hirson says. “Officials did not flag another reserve requirement ratio cut this year to ease liquidity conditions more broadly, but the message is clear that they will not prop up real estate as a short-term countercyclical measure.”

Even cauterizing Evergrande risk is not the same as heading off the next debt crisis.

Remember when the Federal Reserve Bank of New York backstopped Bear Stearns in 2008? The same subprime turmoil that brought down that 85-year-old institution later devastated Lehman – and that downfall destabilized the much bigger American International Group (AIG) insurance behemoth.

Xi’s government needs to avoid a similar domino effect in China.

According to Bloomberg data, 46% of all distressed US dollar-based debt – about $139 billion – was issued by mainland real estate companies. This helps to explain why yields on related Chinese bonds are trading at least 10 percentage points over benchmark interest rates.

This challenge is arguably easier to manage in a comparatively closed financial system. The yuan isn’t yet fully convertible and China’s state banks have roughly $8 trillion of assets to help smooth Evergrande’s path into 2022. Moreover, Beijing has $3.2 trillion of foreign exchange reserves.

Combined, this means there are plenty of resources and tools to cauterize China Inc’s bleeding.

Yet the Covid-19 era hasn’t been kind to Xi’s stated goal of recalibrating China’s growth engines away from exports and property development to services and innovation. China’s $64 billion mountain of troubled debt is eating away at the very foundations of its $14 trillion economy – and perhaps reducing confidence in official circles to shake up the status quo.

Evergrande’s missing of recent bond interest deadlines has punters worried about the ability of property companies from Fantasia Holdings to Sinic Holdings to make their payments.

Xi’s team has yet to create a credible, transparent and comprehensive mechanism to pull toxic loans off of balance sheets. This, not surprisingly, has investors fretting about a Japan-like outlook for China.

It’s not just China flirting with a fallen-and-can’t-get-up scenario.

“Developed bond markets have not all arrived at full Japanification yet,” says economist Steven Major at HSBC. “But they are on the way.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seeking to recalibrate his economy and society amid a rising tide of crises. Photo: AFP

Now, the global scene is posing new threats to China’s trajectory.

Its disappointing GDP showing demonstrates the extent to which the economy has been rattled by troubles in the real estate sector. But there are other metrics at play, too – notably global energy price surges, related electricity shortages and tepid demand for exports.

Economist Helen Qiao at Bank of America notes that the “power crunch impact on the supply side is also pretty severe.” Raymond Yeung at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group says “the outlook remains vulnerable with power shortages, property curbs.”

Cooling land prices leave highly indebted local governments with less cash to finance fiscal stimulus or pay for any corporate or bank rescues to come. Local governments have been a key growth engine since the 2008-2009 global crisis. Much of that support was generated via local government financing vehicles, or LGFVs.

At the end of 2020, Goldman Sachs analyst Maggie Wei reckons more than $8 trillion worth of these LGFVs were outstanding. That’s about twice the size of Germany’s annual GDP. The trouble with such investments is how they bump up against the sprawling shadow banking system and all the opacity that entails.

The real trouble with China’s LGFV boom is the opacity accompanying it. For all his talk of giving market forces a “decisive” role since 2012, Xi has made China less transparent. None of the normal checks and balances – the credit rating system or Wall Street analysts – have kept pace with the growth in Chinese capital markets.

Hence, the worry is that Evergrande’s $300 billion of debt is the tip of the proverbial iceberg and the Chinese economy is the Titanic.

The property sector generates about 30% of GDP, and more than 40% of bank assets are tied to the sector. Nearly 80% of the invested wealth of China’s urban dwellers are in real estate. Once you factor in the millions of bondholders, creditors, shareholders and families who bought still unfinished flats across China, it’s not hard to see where the dominos could begin falling.

It’s also not hard to see why the outside world is spooked.

Property prices have surged in many Chinese cities in recent years. Photo: iStock

As former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd writes in the Financial Times, the “Evergrande dilemma has repercussions far beyond China,” raising the stakes for Xi’s financial fire brigade.

“The implications for the global economy from such a scenario are very real,” Rudd argues. “China represented 28% of all global growth between 2013 and 2018 — twice that of the US.

“A significantly slowing Chinese property market would mean slower global growth, with a particular impact on commodities that service construction. This is why the world should have a profound interest in how Beijing handles the deleveraging of its property and finance sectors. It represents far more than a contest between Xi’s ideology and China’s economic reality.”

The good news contained in China’s GDP data is that retail sales beat expectations, jumping 4.4% in September from a year ago. The bad news, as National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Fu Linghui puts it: “Since entering the third quarter, domestic and overseas risks and challenges have increased.”

That could be bad news for the current quarter. And the longer Evergrande dominates the headlines – and the travails of Hui and Xu are in the news – the more investors may need to worry about China’s 2022.