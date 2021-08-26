India’s hiring activity is seeing growth with industries that were badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic now scouting for manpower. Job postings in July saw a 4% growth over the previous month and the uptick was mainly spread across metros, according to the Monster Employment Index by Monster.com.

The index analyzes online job posting activity conducted by Monster India. On a year-on-year basis, job postings improved by 8% in July, indicating a continued optimistic outlook for the coming months, the report added.

Job postings in areas such as travel and tourism, office equipment and automation and real estate that were affected by the pandemic witnessed an uptick in July. During the month, travel and tourism saw the highest 16% month-on-month rise in job postings, followed by shipping/marine (14%), office equipment/automation (9%) and real estate (9%).

Among cities, Delhi-National Capital Region witnessed the highest rise in job postings (8%) in July, followed by Pune and Hyderabad (7% each), Chennai and Bangalore (6% each).

Recruitment activity across all job levels witnessed optimistic or neutral month-on-month growth, the report said. Hiring for entry-level jobs (0-3 years) grew 5%, whereas for intermediate roles (4-6 years) and mid-senior professionals (7-10 years) it increased 7%. For senior professionals (11-15 years) it grew 4%, while for top management professionals (over 16 years) the growth was muted, the report said.

Jobs in certain sectors such as tech and information technology are booming, as companies come forward to boost their tech enablement and improve workforce efficiency, the report said.

Blue-collar hiring

Meanwhile, hiring blue-collar workers is also on the rise ahead of the festive season and the easing of lockdowns. According to Betterplace, a tech platform that studies the informal workforce, blue-collar hiring has soared 27% over August-October 2020.

The demand is primarily from the e-commerce and logistics sectors, but even retail and healthcare are looking for people, it added.

With lockdowns relaxed across most states, retailers are also increasing their on-ground presence and seeking logistics support for home delivery services.