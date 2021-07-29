It could be the most interesting minivan ever built.

German carmaker Porsche previously only showed off its Vision Renndienst’s exterior last year but has now released photos of the futuristic interior — which shows strong inspiration from the McLaren F1 sportscar.

According to a report in CarBuzz.com, the six-seater electric minivan is designed to be a “journey far into the future of mobility.”

While smaller than traditional minivans, the Renndienst (“Race service” in German) features three seats in the third row, two captain’s chairs in the middle, and a single center-mounted seat (like a McLaren F1) in the front.

In addition to the center seat, the minimalist cockpit includes some high-tech details, including a curved wrap-around windshield, two screens for the second-row passengers, and five round gauges in a nod to Porsches of the past, the CarBuzz report said.

“We thought about how we could still give a distinctly Porsche flair to a passenger compartment that is so far removed from the classic sports-car interior. And how autonomous driving could be designed,” said chief designer Michael Mauer.

Originally, Porsche had introduced its Vision Renndienst electric van concept to the world in November 2020. Now they have released photos of its high-tech interior. Credit: Courtesy Porsche.

“We don’t assume that our customers want to give up using a steering wheel. When I want to drive, I have more cockpit feeling than in any other car.

“And when I don’t, the driver’s seat can be rotated 180 degrees — with one swivel, it turns to face the other passengers. We worked on materializing these basic ideas for about a year.”

Another unique detail is the asymmetric cabin/window design.

“One side is closed; passengers can retreat there,” says interior design chief Markus Auerbach.

“The other side enjoys a large window bank for an unobstructed view outside. When we close the doors, the interior feels like a protective capsule.”

However, the paneled side is outfitted with a digital ‘control bar’ and entertainment screens where the windows would normally reside.

There’s also a giant glass skylight to keep the cabin from becoming a penalty box.

Designed for the smartphone generation, the overall user experience is said to be dedicated to the digital lifestyle and the relationship between driver, passengers, and vehicle.

Second-row passengers in the Porsche Vision Renndienst each get their own chair. The seats are offset a bit to the right and left to allow you the best possible view through the window to the outside. Credit: Courtesy Porsche.

Porsche doesn’t reveal more about that, but says it is building on an impressive brand history with the UX department while “boldly looking far into the future.”

No details were provided about the powertrain either, other than it is fully electric and hidden in the underbody.

Auerbach also noted the “balance between analogue and digital control panels is shifting,” but he believes physical buttons and switches have a place in the future as “you don’t have to take your eyes off the road” to use them.

So far, Porsche has no plans to put the Vision Renndienst into production, but some of the ideas implemented on it probably will.

Sources: CarBuzz.com, InsideEVs.com, InceptiveMind.com, AutoBlog.com, CarScoops.com