As India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain subdued, the software majors are working on plans to allow some of their employees to return to work in their offices on a regular basis.

Infosys Ltd has issued a memo to its employees saying its offices are now open and they could resume work from offices as the country’s pandemic situation seems to be improving with growing vaccination coverage, according to media reports.

However, it stopped short of calling all employees to attend the office.

The company said it had been operating in emergency mode ever since the pandemic started last year. While announcing its results last week, Infosys said that now 99% of its employees were working remotely and it would make efforts to call more people back to the office.

The memo said: “We have been getting requests from certain accounts to allow their team members to work from Infosys campuses. In addition, some of our employees have also been asking to come back and start working from the office, as a personal preference.”

Other software giants are also planning to bring employees back to their offices. Tata Consultancy Services said it plans to vaccinate its 500,000 employees by September and then get them back to work.

Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan expects all employees to get their second vaccination shot by September. “Once people get the second shot, we will be getting back to the office on a more regular basis,” he said.

The Mumbai-headquartered company earlier unveiled its 25×25 vision – only 25% of employees will attend the office 25% of the time.

“For our longer-term vision, while we laid out the vision 25×25, it needs to be done in a very deliberate way. We can’t directly go to 25×25. So the path to that will be first to get back to the regular operating model and then systematically roll out,” Gopinathan said.

Software firm Wipro was also keen to bring more people to its office, but will wait until September. Chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil said: “This will vary between country by country and different stages of the pandemic. This will not be one size fits all.”

The Bangalore-based company claimed it had fully vaccinated about 55% of its 200,000 India-based employees.

Though the daily cases are now much lower than the peak of the second wave, officials warn about the looming threat of a third wave. There have also been reports of the emergence of new variants – specifically the Delta strain which has been found to be more transmissible and better at evading immune responses.

The Indian government aims to vaccinate its adult population of about 950 million by the end of this year. But so far only about 9% have been fully vaccinated.