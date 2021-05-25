With the previously postponed Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held in July, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have raised their Covid-19 risk appraisal for Japan from level 3 to level 4, meaning: “Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan.”

Japan now joins the ranks of other level 4 countries such as Canada, Germany and Russia. It leaves the level 3 group that includes Iceland, Thailand and the UK, regarding which the CDC recommends: “Travelers should avoid all nonessential travel.”

For travelers to level 2 countries such as Ghana, Singapore and South Korea, the CDC recommends: “Travelers at increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 should avoid all nonessential travel.”

There are only 29 countries and regions appraised as reasonably safe level 1, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and New Zealand.

Mathematical methodology

The CDC’s mathematical model for classifying countries and regions is simple and straightforward.

It goes through three stages. At each stage there are various categories your country might fit into.

The model first checks whether the polymerase chain reaction testing regime is robust or not: How many PCR tests have been conducted per 100,000 population over the previous 28 days?

An aggregate of more than 13.7 million PCR tests have been conducted to date and for the most recent 28 day period, over 1,800 tests per 100,000 people have been recorded.



The CDC ranks these figures into four categories. The best category is more than 1,200 tests per 100,000, followed by 401-to-1,200, then 200-to-400 and, finally, fewer-than-200 tests. Japan fits the best category here.

Test-to-case ratio

Next, the CDC examines the test-to-case ratio. Last summer, Japan conducted more than 100 tests per case uncovered during a 28 day period. The ratio is now down to about 15.

The CDC ranks these figures into three categories: The best group has performed more than 30 tests per case uncovered. The middle group is from 10 to 30 tests and then there are those with fewer than 10 tests. Japan ranks in the middle group here.

Incident rate

The CDC finally looks at the number of new cases over the previous 28 days per 100,000 population.

There is one criterion for small regions with fewer than 200,000 people and another one for regions with more than 200,000 people – which would be the one used for Japan with its population over 126 million.

The CDC classifies the data into four levels: Regions with fewer than five new cases per 100,000 people would be classified as level 1. Japan would have been classified as level 1 last summer.

Regions or countries with 5-to-50 cases are classified as level 2. Japan would have been level 2 until December last year when it deteriorated to level 3. By the beginning of May, the incident rate was already indicating level 4.

Most recent reproduction rate

So what is the outlook for the Olympic Games? Here is another chart to consider.

In the above chart, the blue line is the reproduction rate: How many people are getting newly infected by those known to be infected at this time.

When the reproduction rate is 1.2, it means 10 people are infecting 12 and the pandemic is expanding. The rate recently dropped below 0.9, meaning the pandemic is in a contraction phase … for the time being.

The gray columns show incidents of long weekends with their holidays on either Friday or Monday. It also includes weekends with holidays on either Tuesday or Thursday when people are likely to take an extra day off.

The red arrows indicate instances when such long weekends were followed by a jump in the reproduction rate. The most recent long weekend was Golden Week, which was predictably followed by the spike.

The spike in the reproduction rate in April coincides with reported cases of more contagious variants from abroad, although we should note that coincidence does not mean cause.

We are now entering a period in the Japanese calendar when there are no long weekends until late July, right before the Olympic Games – indicated here with an orange column.

That plus the partial lockdown declared in various regions may do the trick and tip Japan back into the CDC’s safe territory before the Olympics formally begin. There’s reason for hope that the much-criticized glacial pace of vaccination may pick up in coming weeks.

But very few in Japan are holding their breath for the CDC to change its rating – and probably even fewer are feeling offended by the rating. In fact, most Japanese want the games canceled.

