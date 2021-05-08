Dassault Aviation took aim at its main competitors, when it designed the longer range Falcon 10X business jet.

Capable of staging lengths as long as 7,500 nm and speeds of up to Mach 0.925, and powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engines delivering 18,000 pounds of thrust each, the new airplane represents the French aircraft builder’s challenge in the ultra-long-range category, Flying magazine reported.

Dassault believes the 10X will best its two major competitors inside the cabin, where this newest airplane will measure 9-ft 6-in wide as compared to the Gulfstream G700′s 8-ft 2-in cabin and the Bombardier Global 7500′s that measures 8-ft wide.

The French firm touts is as “your penthouse suite in the sky” and “French by design.”

CEO Eric Trappier called it a “new benchmark in business aviation,” during its Dassault YouTube channel launch.

“The Falcon 10X will offer an unrivaled passenger experience over both short- and long-duration flights, along with breakthrough safety features,” said Trappier.

“We have optimized every aspect of the aircraft with the passenger in mind and established a new level of capability for ultra-long-range aircraft.”

The Falcon 10X’s flight deck will include a next-generation Digital Flight Control System, derived directly from Dassault’s latest military technology, including what the company describes as a revolutionary, new single-button recovery mode. Credit: Dassault.

Always a leader in blending technology with performance, Dassault has designed the 10X’s cockpit to be the first of its kind with a single power lever to control both engines through the aircraft’s Digital Flight Control System.

The latter will automatically manage the power of each engine as needed in different flight scenarios.

Both flight deck seats will also fully recline in anticipation of a future relaxation of the rules to allow pilots to nap at their station.

Cabin air is fully refreshed up to 10 times faster than most modern-office buildings with the same type of filtration system found in most hospital ICUs, the Robb Report reported.

While the aircraft’s flight ceiling is 51,000 feet, onboard pressurization feels more like strolling around a mountain resort.

The interior of the Falcon 10X challenges others in the ultralong-range jet class with its 9-ft-6-in-wide cabin width. Photo credit: Dassault Aviation.

Those comfort factors were considered non-negotiable since flights on the 10X could last more than 15 hours.

To enhance the sense of openness, four large windows pour natural light into this private living area.

The 10X will be able to fly nonstop from New York to Hong Kong, or Los Angeles to Sydney. Its maximum range of 8,631 miles came in 230 miles shy of the Global 7500’s 8,861 miles, but it matches the reach of the Gulfstream G700 down to the mile.

Dassault credits a portion of the aircraft’s performance to its lightweight carbon-fiber wings and increased wing sweep.

“We changed the material with which we built the wings from metal to carbon fiber, something we already did on the Rafale fighter jet,” says Dassault’s Carlos Brana. That allows both high- and low-speed flying.

Dassault also invested in fly-by-wire technology, which in addition to making flights as smooth as possible, now includes “power control” for maximum efficiency, especially flying in inclement weather.

With a single push of a button, the aircraft will self-stabilize if situational awareness deteriorates.

A key feature of the engine is the 3D-printed combustor tiles, which are made using an advanced additive layer manufacturing process.

The Pearl 10X offers a 5% higher efficiency when compared with Rolls-Royce’s last generation of business aviation engines.

The 10X is expected to enter service in 2025 with a US$75 million price tag.

Sources: Flying magazine, Robb Report, Wings magazine, Aerospace Technology