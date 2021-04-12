HSBC Holding Plc and lawyers representing Huawei Technologies’ Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou reached an agreement Monday about the sharing of some documents.

In December 2018, Meng, daughter of Huawei’s founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on a US warrant during a stopover in Vancouver. She is charged with bank fraud related to violations of US sanctions against Iran, and has been fighting extradition ever since.

Meng is seeking from HSBC some documents that she says would show that lenders were aware of Huawei’s connections to Iran-linked Skycom Tech Co. According to an earlier court filing, the requested documents include some that deal with the evaluation of compliance, sanctions, credit or reputational risk posed by Huawei Technologies, Skycom or Canicula Holdings between late 2012 and April 2015.

Last year, Huawei and Meng submitted a request for the documents to a court in the United Kingdom but it was dismissed in February this year by the court, which ruled that it did not have jurisdiction to make an order. Meng’s lawyers then turned to the courts in Hong Kong.

During a court hearing in Hong Kong on Monday, an agreement between Meng, Huawei and HSBC was revealed, local media reported.

“An agreement has been reached with HSBC in relation to the Hong Kong legal proceedings for document production and an order has been approved by the court,” Huawei said in a brief statement on Monday.

In a separate statement, HSBC said it had agreed to “resolve the legal proceedings in Hong Kong regarding their request for documents.”

However, the content of the agreement has remained unclear.

The court hearings on Meng’s extradition request are still ongoing in Canada. The case is expected to end in mid-May, barring appeals.

In January, Canada granted Meng’s husband and two children a travel exemption to join her in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States.

