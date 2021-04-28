The Covid-19 pandemic may have hurt some businesses in China, but it sure didn’t dent the consumer electronics sector, as stay-at-home consumers purchased cutting-edge digital products to keep themselves entertained or to send wishes to family members in other cities.

According to Guo Xin, a marketing professor at Beijing Technology and Business University, home appliances and consumer electronics products witnessed strong sales, China Daily reported.

She said competition in the wireless stereo earbud sector is set to intensify as many technology companies are beefing up efforts to launch more feature-packed models, covering functions like noise cancellation, bio-sensing, waterproofing and integrated artificial intelligence voice assistant services.

One of the companies benefitting from this competition, is French acoustic engineering technology specialist Devialet.

Known for its high-end audio products, the iconic brand plans to open another two to three stores in China’s major cities this year, after registering a double-digit growth in the country in its 2020 fiscal year, according to a senior executive.

Due to the experiential nature of the products, brand stores offering a full listening experience will continue to play an important role in the expansion and introduction to new audiences, said Martin Ku, Devialet’s general manager of APAC region, China Daily reported.

In addition to opening new stores in major cities, Ku said the company is also testing out more ways to reach people in smaller cities as well, whether it be through pop-ups or via shop-in-shop designs within partner retail locations, such as Drivepro and Lane Crawford.

While running three stores in Beijing and two in Shanghai, Ku said China will represent half of the Devialet’s sales in the APAC region this year with continued high double-digit growth projected, China Daily reported.

“As can be expected, e-commerce has been brand’s fastest-growing channel in China,” he said.

“With further complement to the flagship store on JD this year, Devialet has gradually improved and expanded its store matrix and sales channels in China, achieving more than double sales growth on both Tmall and JD in 2020.”

“The last Nov 11 Shopping Festival in China remarked a record-breaking month and there can be no doubt as to the level of commitment we are bringing to these online shopping events as evidenced by our last campaign,” he said.

Apart from promoting its audio products including the Phantom series in China, the Paris-based company announced the arrival of Devialet Gemini — its first true wireless earbuds into the Chinese market this year, China Daily reported.

“The true wireless market is growing rapidly — nearly 200 million units are bought per year, where China has become a major market for this segment,” Ku added.

Devialet is a young French brand founded in 2007, but whose story began in the early 2000s, Le Blog reported. At the time, Pierre-Emmanuel Calmel decided to design a revolutionary amplifier in his spare time.

He went with a hybrid design that he perfected to ideally combine the best of both worlds, namely the natural sound of analog amplifiers and the power and energy of digital technology.

A first prototype was developed in 2006 and Devialet was officially launched a year later, on December 6, 2007. The brand’s first amplifier, the D-Premier, was officially released in May 2020.

Lauded by the specialized press, this amplifier was awarded the What Hi-Fi 5-star label given to the best performing electronics by the famous British magazine.

The enthusiasm generated by Devialet’s amplifiers led the brand to take on a new challenge, that of designing a high-end connected speaker combining design, power, exclusive technologies and acoustic performance.

In 2015, this led to the creation of the Devialet Classic Phantom speaker, a model that is WiFi, Bluetooth aptX and AirPlay compatible and supports numerous online music services.

It is powered by a 2000-watt hybrid ADH amplifier developed for the D-Premier.

This super powerful speaker was then integrated into the Devialet Phantom Premier range, which also includes the Devialet Gold Phantom and the Devialet Gold Phantom Opéra de Paris.

After having earned a place in the living rooms of many enthusiasts, Devialet decided to put its expertise at the service of users on the move. As a result, the Devialet Gemini IEMs were created: True Wireless noise reduction models that compete directly with the best references on the market, such as the Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3, Technics EAH-AZ70WE, Jabra Elite 85t and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

The Devialet Gemini True Wireless in-ear monitors come in a compact box with a scaled-down image of the IEMs and the brand’s exclusive technologies, such as proprietary active noise reduction and measurement of the listener’s ear shape.

Once the top part of the package is lifted, the Devialet Gemini IEMs are revealed in their carrying case.

They are accompanied by a quick start guide, a USB A to USB C cable for charging, as well as four pairs of silicone ear tips in different sizes (XS, S, M and L).

Each Devialet Gemini earbud weighs about 8g, which means you quickly forget about them once they’re in your ears. They are very comfortable and stay in place, even with sudden movements.

This makes it possible to use the Devialet Gemini True Wireless in-ear monitors at the gym or outdoors when the weather isn’t good. They are IPX4 certified, which means they are resistant to splashes, sweat and dust.

Sources: China Daily, Le Blog