TOKYO - If the energy industry gave out gold medals for blind loyalty, Japan would be on the winner’s podium year after year.

But especially in 2021, a year in which Japan commemorates two milestones. One is the Tokyo Olympics that officials still hope to pull off in July, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The other is the 10th anniversary of the tragic March 11, 2011 earthquake – Japan’s biggest ever – and the resulting crisis in Fukushima.

Both shine a spotlight on how little progress Japan has made over the last decade.