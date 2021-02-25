Thailand has begun a public consultation on proposed crypto investor qualification rules, the kingdom’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced.

The financial watchdog, which is seeking public input on matters including certain income and trading experience requirements, is holding a live hearing through its Facebook page on March 24. The public consultation will continue until March 27.

A proposed consultation paper states that the SEC intends to establish strict limits on crypto trading in the kingdom, including requiring local crypto investors to have net assets of at least 10 million baht ($332,500) and an annual income of 1 million baht ($33,250). It further states that net worth will not include the value of an investor’s home.

The SEC will also require traders to demonstrate investing experience and financial knowledge. Local traders must have at least two years’ experience in securities or derivative trading or obtain a special certification allowing them to trade.

“Cryptocurrency is a financial innovation that is exposed to high volatility. Investment in this digital asset thus requires knowledge and understanding and a risk profile that is not so sensitive to investment loss,” the announcement states.

SEC Secretary-General Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol told Bloomberg that unqualified investors will still be able to invest if they go through licensed fund managers or financial advisers.

“It’s a big concern as most crypto investors on domestic exchanges are very young, such as students and teenagers,” Suwanmongkol said. “We realize those people love innovations and technology, but investments in these assets have enormous risk.”