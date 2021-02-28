China’s was the only large economy to grow during 2020. Notably, its export volume (as estimated by the Netherlands Central Planning Bureau) grew by about 10% year-on-year, even though the other major economies were shrinking. Far from decoupling from China, the rest of the world (and prominently the United States) has recoupled to China, thanks to soaring pandemic demand for electronic goods and medical equipment.
China leads world in export growth during 2020
