US lawmakers decried an attempted “coup” against the US government Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump smashed into the US Congress and shut down legislative sessions.

“A mob storming the US Capitol to overturn an election. A coup in progress,” said Representative Val Demings in a tweet.

“This is anarchy. This is an attempted coup. And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers,” added another congressman, Seth Moulton.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol’s Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC after breeching security and entering the Capitol building as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. Photo: Saul Loeb / AFP

Others also characterizing the assault as a coup attempt blamed Trump for inciting the protesters, who halted the confirmation by Congress of Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 election.

“The president is inciting domestic terrorism,” said Representative Mark Pocan.

President-elect Joe Biden characterized the chaos as “insurrection” as he called on President Trump to go on national TV and tell rioters to leave the scene immediately. “President Trump, step up,” Biden said during his address.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP

Breaking reports said one woman had been seriously wounded after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Tear gas” was used in the US Capitol on Wednesday, a congressman said, as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building in protest at his election defeat.

Trump supporters clash with police as they try to storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. Photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP

An AFP photographer described a smoky substance in the air in the large circular space under the Capitol dome as 100 or more protesters gathered.

“Police have asked us to get gas masks out as there has been tear gas used in the rotunda,” House Democrat Jim Himes said on Twitter.

The House and Senate – in the process of certifying Joe Biden’s victory over Trump – were forced into recess after demonstrators disrupted the proceedings.

– Agence France-Presse