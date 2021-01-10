Look out Tesla — you have a competitor … and it’s coming out strong.

Meet NIO’s stunning new flagship sedan, the ET7.

Its fourth electric car model, the ET7 is a highly advanced model based on the NIO ET Preview concept car from 2019.

The Chinese electric car maker unveiled the ET7 at its annual NIO Day event, on January 09, 2021, amid much fanfare, with performances by composer Shi Lei Chang and musician Wang Feng, Mark Kane of InsideEVs reported.

Billed as “Ready for Tomorrow,” the ET7 is not only sleek and beautiful, it will come with a 150 kWh battery (70 and 100 kWh initially) and autonomous driving technology, and a NEDC (“New European Driving Cycle” ) range of between than 500 km (311 miles) and more than 700 km (435 miles), respectively.

In the future (likely late 2022), there will be a 150 kWh battery version that should be able to go more than 1,000 km (620 miles) NEDC on a single charge, InsideEVs reported.

Inside, the NIO ET7 is expected to be a very comfortable car for long-distance travel — kind of a second living room. Credit: NIO.

The car has received a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with a peak system output of 480 kW and 850 Nm of torque.

To improve efficiency, NIO is using a permanent magnet in front and an induction motor in the rear, as well as SiC power electronics. This setup is strong enough to achieve acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, InsideEVs reported.

It has smart air suspension, heating, ventilation and massage as standard on all seats.

It comes with a glass roof, a very modern and advanced dashboard with standard HUD, 10.2″ instrument cluster and 12.8″ center display, as well as 23 speakers, InsideEVs reported.

The manufacturer also highlighted its “invisible” smart air vents in both front and rear rows.

A big part of the presentation was the highly advanced autonomous driving tech, including many state-of-the-art solutions, like eleven 8MP cameras, LiDAR and Adam — a NIO Super Computing system. Credit: NIO.

NIO has introduced reportedly the world’s first UWB digital key (capable of localization at centimeter-level precision), frameless windows and soft close as standard.

When the driver approaches the car, the flush door handle will pop out, doors will unlatch and slightly open, InsideEVs reported.

A big part of the presentation was the highly advanced autonomous driving tech, including many state-of-the-art solutions, like eleven 8MP cameras, LiDAR and Adam — a NIO Super Computing system.

The is basically hardware-ready for autonomous driving and the features will be offered through a monthly subscription for 680 yuan ($105) a month, InsideEVs reported.

The NIO ET7 can be pre-ordered now, but customer deliveries are expected no earlier than in the first quarter of 2022. The prices (before any subsidies) of the ET7 are as follows:

ET7 (70 kWh)

448,000 yuan ($69,185)

BaaS: 378,000 yuan ($58,375) plus 980 yuan ($151) per month

448,000 yuan ($69,185) BaaS: 378,000 yuan ($58,375) plus 980 yuan ($151) per month ET7 (100 kWh)

506,000 yuan ($78,142)

BaaS: 378,000 yuan ($58,375) plus 1,480 yuan ($229) per month

506,000 yuan ($78,142) BaaS: 378,000 yuan ($58,375) plus 1,480 yuan ($229) per month ET7 Premier edition (100 kWh)

526,000 yuan ($81,230)

BaaS: 398,000 yuan ($61,463) plus 1,480 yuan ($229) per month

* BaaS – Battery as a Service