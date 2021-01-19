Lebanese anti-government protesters hold a mask of Lebanon's Central Bank governor Riad Salameh during a protest in front of the central bank headquarters in Beirut to protest against the economic policies of the bank on November 27, 2019. Photo: AFP
The Lebanese judiciary has received a request for assistance from Switzerland over an investigation into money transfers allegedly made by central bank chef Riad Salameh, a judicial source told AFP. The investigation is looking into $400 million allegedly transferred out of Lebanon, despite tight restrictions, by Salameh, his brother, his assistant and financial institutions linked […]
