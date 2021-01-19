The Lebanese judiciary has received a request for assistance from Switzerland over an investigation into money transfers allegedly made by central bank chef Riad Salameh, a judicial source told AFP. The investigation is looking into $400 million allegedly transferred out of Lebanon, despite tight restrictions, by Salameh, his brother, his assistant and financial institutions linked […]
Lebanon ‘notified of probe’ into central bank chief
Switzerland is investigating money transfers allegedly made by Riad Salameh, according to judicial source