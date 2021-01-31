India is moving toward e-mobility because of pollution. Every year 2.3 million people in India die because of polluted air. Air pollution has also become a threat to the economy.

The Indian Ministry of Finance has included 15 electric vehicles in its official fleet. The Finance Ministry has leased 15 electric vehicles from Mahindra Verito for 40,000 rupees (US$548) monthly, which will be used by the administrative head and senior officials of the ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). This will save 36,000 liters of fuel annually.

India is slowly coming out of a power crisis. Twenty-eight charging stations have been set up in the government secretariat building in New Delhi to recharge electric-vehicle batteries.

The MEA has signed an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a subordinate body of the Ministry of Power, for the purpose of using 15 electric vehicles for its officers. Apart from this initiative of the Finance Ministry, other federal and state government departments plan to convert 500,000 government vehicles from conventional to electric power.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement, “The Department of Economic Affairs hopes to save more than 36,000 liters of fuel per year by using these 15 vehicles leased or leased for a period of five years.” In addition, This would allow the reduction of carbon-dioxide emissions by about 440 metric tons per year.

India spends $7 trillion on the import of crude oil every year and its use also increases pollution. Also, it is a big problem for the economy. The adoption of e-mobility will reduce the emission of greenhouse gases from the transport sector and reduce the pollution levels in cities.

The government will have to play a significant role in developing infrastructure for electric vehicles. According to the government of India’s EV ambition, by 2030 every new car sold in India will be electric. This will also reduce pollution and reduce dependence on crude oil.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry of India has proposed to prepare a framework to phase out the sale of diesel and gasoline vehicles by 2030. The ministry also has proposed that after 2030, only electric vehicles should be sold in India.

According to Coal, Mining, and Renewable Energy Minister Piyush Goyal, who held the Renewable Energy portfolio until recently, India aims to become a 100% e-vehicle nation by 2030. “We are going to introduce electric vehicles on a large scale. The idea is that there will be no sale of petrol and diesel cars in the country by 2030.”