Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is making you an offer you can’t refuse.

He has invited users to dump popular messaging app WhatsApp and switch to Signal, in the wake of demands made by the Facebook-owned app, The Independent reported.

The SpaceX and Tesla boss tweeted, “Use Signal” on Thursday after the term “WhatsApp” trended on Twitter as a result of the app’s controversial new privacy policy.

The Facebook-owned app will force all users to agree to the new terms and conditions by 8 February or else lose access to their messages and contacts.

The latter will mean that private data collected by WhatsApp, including a user’s IP address and phone number, will be shared with Facebook, The Independent reported.

The high-level theme of this new policy is to integrate better with Facebook‘s family of products, grant leeway for increased interaction with businesses, and gather financial data from users, TheNextWeb reported.

While most of it is just restructured into different sections from older versions of the privacy policy, the company has added a section called “Transaction and Payments Data” in a push for Facebook‘s various payment services to let you pay for different goods.

Facebook has already integrated Instagram and Messenger for cross-platform communication. And with this new change, it aims to provide “integrations which enable you to connect your WhatsApp experiences with other Facebook Company Products,” TheNextWeb reported.

The Facebook-owned messaging app has also updated its privacy policies on its website and shared a comprehensive overview of how WhatsApp will change, Business Today reported.

“Our Services have optional features which, if used by you, require us to collect additional information to provide such features. You will be notified of such a collection, as appropriate. If you choose not to provide the information needed to use a feature, you will be unable to use the feature. For example, you cannot share your location with your contacts if you do not permit us to collect your location data from your device. Permissions can be managed through your Settings menu on both Android and iOS devices,” the messaging app wrote.

“We collect information about your activity on our Services, like service-related, diagnostic, and performance information. This includes information about your activity (including how you use our Services, your Services settings, how you interact with others using our Services (including when you interact with a business), and the time, frequency, and duration of your activities and interactions), log files, and diagnostic, crash, website, and performance logs and reports,” it stated.

“This also includes information about when you registered to use our Services; the features you use like our messaging, calling, Status, groups (including group name, group picture, group description), payments or business features; profile photo, “about” information; whether you are online, when you last used our Services (your “last seen”); and when you last updated your “about” information,” WhatsApp added.

The technology billionaire, who overtook Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world on Thursday, also shared a meme highlighting Facebook’s perceived attitude towards user privacy, The Independent reported.

It is not the first time Musk has criticized Facebook, calling the social media giant “lame” last February.

He also included the hashtag #DeleteFacebook, referencing a popular campaign at the time relating to another privacy-based controversy.

Neither SpaceX nor Tesla have official Facebook pages, after Musk ordered for them to be removed in 2018, The Independent reported.

He claimed he “didn’t realize” that his two companies had a presence on the platform.

“I don’t use FB and never have,” he tweeted at the time. “So don’t think I’m some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow.”