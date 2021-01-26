For almost 18 months, Lebanon has been beset by a series of disjointed and severe crises: economic depression, street protests, the unstoppable coronavirus and an explosion that damaged half of Beirut. For many states, these conditions would lead to urgent action. For Lebanon, the crises have meant paralysis. Since the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri in October […]
Counting the costs of Lebanon’s spiraling disasters
Economic, political and health crises have paralyzed Lebanon but Biden can help untie the Gordian knot by compromising with Hezbollah