Bitcoin is now bigger than Tencent.

The leading crypto overtook the Chinese giant on January 8 as it soared to a new all-time high of $41,823.

After correcting to $37,115 on January 7, the leading crypto surged back across the psychologically important $40,000 level, according to CoinMarketCap.

Tencent’s market cap at the time of publication was $746 billion, while bitcoin’s was $765 billion.

Many analysts expect the crypto to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars by the end of 2021, which means there could soon be other corporate behemoths in its crosshairs. Next in line for the slaughter are Facebook ($759 billion), Tesla ($832 billion) and Alphabet/Google ($1.204 trillion).