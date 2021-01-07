Synchronicity is definitely fond of mirror wonder-walls.

The Julian Assange saga seemed to have entered a new chapter as he was, in theory, on his way to – conditional – freedom this past Monday, only one day after the first anniversary of the event that started the Raging Twenties: the assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The fate of the journalist the Empire seeks to terminate was thus juxtaposed to the fate of the warrior/diplomat the empire already terminated.  

Two days later, Assange was de facto re-incarcerated exactly as the Empire was hit by an “insurrection” of the sort that, whenever instigated in that distant “Third World,” is celebrated in Exceptionalistan as “people power.” 

To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for AT+ Premium monthly membership, AT+ Premium yearly membership, Holiday Special: $49 for one-year subscription to AT+ Premium or AT+ Premium Access membership.