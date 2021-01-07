Synchronicity is definitely fond of mirror wonder-walls.

The Julian Assange saga seemed to have entered a new chapter as he was, in theory, on his way to – conditional – freedom this past Monday, only one day after the first anniversary of the event that started the Raging Twenties: the assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The fate of the journalist the Empire seeks to terminate was thus juxtaposed to the fate of the warrior/diplomat the empire already terminated.

Two days later, Assange was de facto re-incarcerated exactly as the Empire was hit by an “insurrection” of the sort that, whenever instigated in that distant “Third World,” is celebrated in Exceptionalistan as “people power.”