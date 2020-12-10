View the webinar video

President-elect Joe Biden has promised a massive effort to promote US technological innovation. What can we expect from the new Administration and Congress? And how will Biden handle the tech war with China? An Asia Times Webinar explored these questions on December 10, 2020.

One panelist, Dr. Robert Atkinson, coined the phrase “Huawei Derangement Syndrome,” an amusing reflection on the inability of people to think clearly about Chinese telecom giant Huawei as it struggles to negotiate the political divide between China and the US. In counterpoint, RADM (Ret.) Mark Montgomery, called Huawei “a side hustle of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Exploring these perspectives was Dr. Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, one of the world’s top think tanks on high-tech policy, and RADM (Ret.) Montgomery, Senior Advisor to the Cyperspace Solarium Commission, a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former head of operations for the US Navy Pacific Command.

Interviewing Dr. Atkinson and RADM (Ret.) Montgomery was Asia Times’ Deputy Editor David P. Goldman and Dr. Henry Kressel, a leading venture capitalist, author, inventor and former head of RCA Labs.

The founder and president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), Dr. Atkinson is an internationally recognized scholar and a widely published author whom The New Republic has named one of the “three most important thinkers about innovation,” Washingtonian Magazine has called a “tech titan,” Government Technology Magazine has judged to be one of the 25 top “doers, dreamers and drivers of information technology,” and the Wharton Business School has given the “Wharton Infosys Business Transformation Award.”