Live version of coronavirus map

Britain on Tuesday became the first Western country to start mass coronavirus vaccinations, as Joe Biden pledged his administration would inoculate 100 million people in the United States over the first 100 days of his presidency.

Kicking off Britain’s “V-Day,” Margaret Keenan said she felt “privileged” to be given the injection, the first of millions expected to be administered in the hard-hit country over the coming months.

The Pfizer-BioNTech jab is one of several vaccines bringing hope for an end to the pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million people worldwide and ravaged economies.

Frontrunners Pfizer-BioNTech and US biotech firm Moderna have reported efficacy of 95% and 94% respectively and have given data to regulators.

Click on the link at the top of the story to see a live version of virus information. Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering produced this website, which displays statistics about deaths and confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or Covid-19. Image: Johns Hopkins

But Oxford University and AstraZeneca became the first Covid-19 vaccine makers to publish final-stage clinical trial data in a scientific journal.

The study, published in the Lancet medical journal, confirmed that their vaccine works in an average of 70% of cases.

But the focus remained on the launch of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

The second jab in Britain went to a man named William Shakespeare.

The over-80s, care home workers and at-risk health and social care staff will be at the front of the line for a vaccination.

Almost 40% of the new cases detected over the last seven days worldwide have been in Europe, the region topping 20 million cases on Tuesday. But the rate of infection appears to be stabilizing.

Russia, one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries in terms of cases, on Saturday began vaccinating high-risk workers with its own jab, Sputnik V, and Beijing has also begun an emergency inoculation campaign with a medicine made in China.

The United States is expected to grant emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine later this week, announcing on Tuesday that no concerns had been found in trial data.

Despite the vaccination news, virus restrictions continue to be reimposed – roughly 30 million people in the US state of California are now under stay-at-home orders.

And the World Health Organization has warned that successful vaccines on their own will not immediately end the crisis.

‘No specific safety concerns’

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order “to ensure that American citizens have first priority to receive American vaccines.”

But he faces questions over whether the White House missed an opportunity to shore up sufficient doses in the months ahead.

President-elect Biden warned, meanwhile, that coronavirus vaccination efforts in the United States will “slow and stall” if Congress does not urgently come up with funding.

He stressed it was imperative for lawmakers to “finish the bipartisan work underway now or millions of Americans may wait months longer to get the vaccine.”

Biden also pledged that his administration would carry out at least 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, a more conservative estimate than that offered by Trump officials.

America’s floundering efforts to quell the pandemic have been widely criticized – the nation is the world’s worst-hit, with 15,151,472 cases and 286,117 deaths.

California ordered most offices to close and banned gatherings among different households.

Bars and services such as hair salons were shut, and restaurants were allowed to serve takeaway only. Non-essential travel was also temporarily restricted statewide as California experienced record new Covid-19 cases.

“The overwhelming majority of Californians are now in this new stay-at-home order protocol,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, who earlier warned that the state hospital system risked being “overwhelmed.”

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said data from trials of Pfizer-BioNTech drug revealed “no specific safety concerns.”

The data “suggest a favorable safety profile, with no specific safety concerns identified” that would preclude issuing an authorization for emergency use, it said.

The FDA is also expected to green light the Moderna vaccine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Pfizer and BioNTech will deliver their first doses to his nation within weeks.

In India, two pharmaceutical firms – including Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer – on Monday sought fast-track approval for coronavirus shots.

India is the world’s second-worst hit nation, with more than 140,000 recorded deaths.

And in Brazil’s densely populated Sao Paulo state – Latin America’s coronavirus epicenter – authorities will launch a campaign from January providing the Chinese-developed vaccine CoronaVac to healthcare workers, older people and vulnerable groups first.

Restrictions remain

Even as hopes rise for vaccines and a resulting economic recovery, governments are being forced to tighten restrictions to contain surges in infections.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged regions with high infection rates to tighten curbs, while Denmark said it will close middle and high schools, bars, cafes and restaurants in half of the country.

But Austrians had a boost when the government lifted its measures earlier this week.

Israel announced a nationwide night-time curfew from December 9 following a steep increase in cases. And Hong Kong announced a ban on evening restaurant dining and the closure of fitness centers to contain new virus cases.

– AFP