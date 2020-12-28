Streets in downtown Seoul are almost empty during the holiday season on December 26 due to the high number of coronavirus cases in Seoul. Photo: AFP/Jong Hyun Kim/Anadolu Agency

Three cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said Monday.

The three individuals are members of a London-based family who arrived in the country on December 22, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

They have been placed in isolation since testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival, the KDCA statement said.

The new strain of the virus emerged earlier this month in Britain and has already reached several European countries, as well as Canada, Jordan and Japan.

The new strain, which experts fear is more contagious, prompted more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on Britain.

South Korea was among them and has barred flights from Britain until the end of the year.

South Korean authorities are also looking into the case of an elderly South Korean man who posthumously tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Britain earlier this month.

The announcement came as a third wave of the virus grips the country, with a resurgence centered on the greater Seoul area seeing daily cases climb to over 1,000 several times this month despite stricter distancing measures. 

AFP

