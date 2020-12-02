It could not have gone better for China’s burgeoning space program.

Make no mistake, the landing of Chinese robotic lunar probe Chang’e-5 on the surface of Earth’s celestial neighbor was seen and heard, around the world.

This was not just another space exploration program — it was an amazing technological achievement. And there will be more to come.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a statement sent to The Global Times that as of 4:53 am Wednesday, the lander-ascender combination of the Chang’e-5 probe had completed drilling the moon’s surface near Mons Rümker, a mountain in the Ocean of Storms, and sealed the samples it had collected.

The lander-ascender combination of the spacecraft is currently working on collecting samples from the lunar surface, the Chinese space agency said.

The Chang’e-5 uses a combination of a robotic arm and drilling equipment for its automatic and robotic sample collection from multiple points on the moon’s surface and deeper ground, Global Times reported.

The surface sample collecting stage will take about two days, after which the ascender segment of the probe, carrying the sealed lunar samples, will take off from the moon to rendezvous and dock with the orbital module.

The re-entry capsule will then haul the moon dirt and rocks to Earth, with a touchdown planned in North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The whole mission will last about 23 days, Global Times reported.

Chang’e-5, the latest of China’s increasingly complex lunar probe mission named after the moon goddess of Chinese mythology, aims to retrieve approximately two kilograms of rocks and dust with a cutting-edge drill and bring them back to Earth for scientific research and study.

Jiang Shuiqing, chief designer of the Chang’e-5 probe, said the Chinese spacecraft adopts an “automatic robotic” method in the surface operation stage, which is unique when compared to previous human lunar sample retrieval missions, and marked a world first, Global Times reported.

The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) designer team developed highly dexterous robotic arms for the lander vehicle. At the end of robotic arms are two types of samplers — one can perform scooping and the other one is capable of drilling up to 2 meters.

“Sample collection on a celestial body normally combines the scoop and the drill, since the materials on the surface are usually too complicated to analyze due to all kinds of space weathering effects, and it is the soil and rocks underground that are most valuable for studying,” Wang Ya’nan, chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times.

Scientists believe that the landing site contains rocks and soil that are about 1.2 billion years old. It has never been visited either by a probe or human, and scientists believe it will fill an important gap in their understanding of the moon’s volcanic activities.

If successful, China will become the first country to bring moon materials back to Earth since 1976.

In the 1970s, the Soviet Union successfully carried out three robotic sample return missions that retrieved a total of 330 grams of lunar soil. The Chang’e-5 plans to bring back 2 kilograms in one single mission.

The gap in weight reflects how much the ability to retrieve lunar samples has advanced over the past decades, Pang Zhihao said.

He explained that back in the 1970s, the Soviet Union missions adopted a direct ascending and return plan from the lunar surface, which required the ascender to use large amounts of fuel to carry the huge load on the return capsule, resulting in the sample weight being greatly reduced.

The Chang’e-5, however, is expected to carry out rendezvous and docking with the orbital module in the lunar orbit, greatly reducing the amount of fuel needed for the ascender and allowing room for more samples.

“Samples have to be sealed up in case any contamination occurs during the course back to earth,” Luan Enjie, the chief commander of China’s first lunar mission told CCTV. “The Moon environment is very different from the Earth, so samples need to be stored in a very clean container,” he added.

As mentioned, the international community has been closely following the event.

“For the space program of China, this event is undoubtedly historic,” Deputy Director General of Roscosmos Sergei Savelyev said in a statement, after congratulating his Chinese colleagues.

The European Space Agency (ESA) also extended a message of congratulations to CNSA upon its achievement.

The Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate of US space agency NASA, Thomas Zurbuchen, wrote shortly after the landing event: “Congratulations to China on the successful landing of Chang’e 5.”

“This is no easy task. When the samples collected on the Moon are returned to Earth, we hope everyone will benefit from being able to study this precious cargo that could advance the international science community,” he wrote.

Chang’e 5 isn’t the only sample-return game in town, according to Space.com.

Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission is scheduled to deliver pieces of the asteroid Ryugu to Earth on Dec. 5, and NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe collected samples of the space rock Bennu in late October.

The Bennu samples are scheduled to come home in September 2023.