“ Featuring Congressman Mike Gallagher and industrial policy guru Dr. Robert Atkinson

Hosted by Asia Times’ Deputy Editor David P. Goldman and Dr. Henry Kressel

Dec. 10, 9 am Eastern Time

President-elect Joe Biden has promised a massive effort to promote US technological innovation. What can we expect from the new Administration and Congress? Where is US tech policy headed? How will Biden handle the tech war with China?

A free Asia Times Webinar will touch on all of these points on December 10, 2020.

Showcasing the webinar will be Dr. Robert Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, one of the world’s top think tanks on high-tech policy, and Congressman Mike Gallagher, a leader in bi-partisan efforts to promote American technology and one of the top China experts in the U.S. Congress.

Interviewing Dr. Atkinson and Rep. Gallagher will be Asia Times’ Deputy Editor David P. Goldman and Dr. Henry Kressel, a leading venture capitalist, author, inventor and former head of RCA Labs.

The founder and president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), Dr. Atkinson is an internationally recognized scholar and a widely published author whom The New Republic has named one of the “three most important thinkers about innovation,” Washingtonian Magazine has called a “tech titan,” Government Technology Magazine has judged to be one of the 25 top “doers, dreamers and drivers of information technology,” and the Wharton Business School has given the “Wharton Infosys Business Transformation Award.”

Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) is a scholar-soldier, a Marine Corps officer with a doctorate from Georgetown University. He served on General Petraeus’s Central Command Assessment Team in the Middle East, and worked for three years at the National Counterterrorism Center. He serves on the China Task Force of the US House of Representatives and was a co-sponsor of the Endless Frontiers Bill to fund high-tech R&D in the United States.