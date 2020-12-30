The impossible may have just been made possible.

But it may depend on the weather … and luck.

The Seven Summit Treks’ caravan to K2, led by Mingma Gyabu Sherpa and his team of Dawa Tenzing and Kilu Pemba, are making progress on a winter climb at K2 in Pakistan’s mountainous Karakorum — something that has never been done before.

According to a report in ExplorersWeb.com, there was good news from expedition participant, Mingma G.

“Today, we fixed the line to the ice section just below Camp 3,” he wrote. “We three were joined by Nims (Nirmal Purja) and Mingma Tenzi at around 7,000m.”

It appears that both rope-fixing teams are working in tandem, ExplorersWeb reported.

The big SST climbing group settles into K2 Base Camp earlier in the week. Photo: Courtesy Seven Summit Treks.

It is not known whether Mingma, Purja and their partners are back in Base Camp yet.

Seven Summit Treks leader Dawa Sherpa considers that the core rope-fixing work is done on the lower mountain and that the next push could reach up to the very summit.

“All set up done, with pre-acclimatization,” he wrote on Instagram. “On second weather window, [we are] planning to send fixing Sherpa for summit push,” followed, he added, by the strong climbers who have acclimatized.

All other members of the 45-strong commercial expedition SST team, who arrived in Base Camp, are enjoying their first day at the foot of K2, under freezing blue skies, ExplorersWeb reported.

Sergi Mingote and Juan Pablo Mohr have carried loads to Advanced Base Camp and returned.

Carlos Garranzo, who had some problems with altitude on the first days of the trek in — not surprising, considering that he lives right by the sea — has reportedly recovered.

Poland’s Magdalena Gorzkowska is also venturing up on her own, ExplorersWeb reported.

“Weather is great and you have to take advantage of it,” she said, adding, “(I’m heading up) “as high as possible.”

At 3 pm, she was about halfway to Advanced Base Camp, according to her tracker, ExplorersWeb reported.

Magdalena Gorzkowska didn’t stay long in Base Camp. If all goes wel, she could be the first woman to ever climb K2 in winter. Photo: Magdalena Gorzkowska.

According to some forecasts (Meteoexploration.com and RussianClimb sources), today could mark the end of the long spell of good weather. Winds are expected to pick up significantly tomorrow and continue howling for at least two days.

K2 is known for its hellish winter conditions, and, for it’s deadly reputation — one in four who attempt to climb it, end up in a bad way.

Part of the Karakoram Range that straddles the Pakistan-China border, K2 is the only mountain above 8,000m yet to be climbed in winter, ExplorersWeb reported.

So unforgiving are the conditions on the 8,611m (28,251 ft) high peak, that it has long been referred to as “The Savage Mountain.”

It was a name that stuck after US mountaineer George Bell said of his own attempt in 1953: “It is a savage mountain that tries to kill you.”

In the end, it’s all about the weather.

Forecasts show an unusually long — and definitely providential — weather window until the end of the year, ExplorersWeb reported.

But even then, the evolution is uncertain: Previous reports announced more windless days during the first week of January, while other sources show that 2021 will bring “winter normal” back to the Karakorum.

The mystique of that Last Great First will bring as many as 60 climbers to K2 this winter as the mountain normally sees in the summer season, AdventureJournal.com reported.

K2 in Pakistan’s Himalayan Karakorum — many teams are attempting to climb it in winter, something which has never been done before. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

More than a third of the climbers will be paying clients, giving the enterprise a commercial feel — and a sense that anything could happen.

On the one hand, the notion that anyone can buy their way to the top of K2 in winter is absurd on its face.

On the other, there will be a tremendous amount of Sherpa firepower on the mountain — including two stacked teams that will be unencumbered by foreign clients, Adventure Journal reported.

Mingma G is coming with two strong partners and something to prove, after the expedition he guided to K2 last year ended in rancor at a mere 6,600 meters.

One of Mingma G’s clients on that climb, the Icelander Snorri, accused him of coming to the mountain ill-prepared. Mingma G was more circumspect, saying only “we learned many lessons.” Among them, evidently, is not to bring clients to K2 in the wintertime, Adventure Journal reported.

Instead he’ll come with Dawa Tenzing and Kili Pemba, two of the strongest guides in the business.

Mingma G, whose palmares include five Everest ascents and two K2 summits in summer, plans to climb without supplemental oxygen.

Though operating on an apparent shoestring — their GoFundMe had raised only $5,188 of the $47,500 goal and could use a boost.

Mingma Gyalje Sherpa (Mingma G for short) and his multinational team have confirmed their plans for Winter K2. Outfitted by Apricot Tours, the climbing permit was issued on December 19. Credit: ExplorersWeb.com.

Also in the mix is Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja, fresh off a 2019 tear that included climbing all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in six months and six days, performing three rescues, and snapping the most-viral photo in climbing history.

This year he published his autobiography and still found time to top out on Island Peak (6,189 meters) last month, which suggests he’s both serious and fit, Adventure Journal reported.

Meanwhile, Seven Summits climber Chhang Dawa Sherpa has signaled in the Nepali press that he wants to see a Nepalese climber — any Nepalese climber — on the summit first.

“I want us to know that Nepalis are more than just guides,” he told Online Khabar. “If we can successfully summit, we can show the world that Nepalis are not far from the alpinists from Europe. I want the world to know that we are climbers too.”