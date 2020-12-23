A modern comprehensive transport system will be in place by 2035 to substantially improve public satisfaction levels and better support national modernization, according to a white paper titled Sustainable Development of Transport in China released by the State Council Information Office.

The system will be safe, convenient, efficient, green and economical, featuring world-class facilities, technologies, management and services. It will raise the coordinated transport development in urban and rural areas to new heights, said the white paper.

China will make marked progress in developing intelligent, safe, green and shared transport by 2035, easing urban traffic congestion and creating a barrier-free travel system, the document says. The country will establish a sci-tech innovation system for transport, develop advanced and safe key equipment, train high-caliber professionals and create a sound market environment.

It will shift its focus from speed and scale to quality and efficiency, put more emphasis on integrated development of different kinds of transportation and rely more on innovation for growth.

By 2035, the National 1-2-3 Travel Circle, which refers to one-hour commute time in cities, two hours’ travel time within city clusters and three hours to travel between major domestic cities, will take initial shape, providing convenient combined transport of passengers, and economical and efficient multimodal transport of goods.

The Global 1-2-3 Logistics Circle, which refers to one-day delivery to destinations within China, two-day delivery to neighboring countries and three-day delivery to major global cities, will also be established by that time.

High-speed rail line

Test runs on an intercity high-speed railway line linking Beijing and the Xiong’an New Area in Hebei province entered their final stage on Tuesday, China Railway Beijing Group said. The line is expected to open by the end of this month.

Initially, trains will take about 50 minutes to travel from Beijing West Railway Station in the capital’s Fengtai district to Xiong’an Railway Station in Xiongxian county, it said.

The 93-kilometer line runs southwest from Beijing and has two parts. The first section, from Beijing West to Liying Railway Station in the capital’s Daxing district, is part of the existing Beijing-Kowloon Railway, which extends to Hong Kong. The second section, from Liying to Xiong’an, is newly built.

The new section passes through four stations – Beijing Daxing and Daxing Airport in the capital’s Daxing district and Gu’an East and Bazhou North in Hebei.

Youth sports

The State Council has approved establishing an inter-ministerial joint conference system for youth sports, according to a circular issued on Tuesday.

The system, aimed at enhancing coordination and guidance in related work and building China into a power in sports education, will be led by the General Office of the State Council, the Ministry of Education and the General Administration of Sport of China, the circular said.

The joint conference system will be mainly responsible for helping create a better development pattern for youth sports, enhance the corresponding responsibilities of governments at various levels and address existing problems and institutional barriers.

Air pollution

Beijing’s air quality continued to improve this year, local authorities said on Tuesday. The cumulative concentration of PM2.5, a main gauge of air pollution, in Beijing dropped 7.1% year-on-year to 39 micrograms per cubic meter of air from January to November, according to the Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau.

There were 245 good air days during the period, an increase of 30 days over the same period last year, the bureau noted.

The municipal government took action targeting heavy-polluting vehicles and industries in November to curb air pollution and promote the continuous improvement of air quality in winter.

Company news

MTS, the largest mobile network operator in Russia, and Huawei jointly implemented the world’s first commercial use of Smart 8T8R in Moscow recently. The operator’s 4T4R networks were upgraded to 8T8R in the city’s hotspots, increasing capacity by 1.9 times and improving user experience by 2.1 times.

Such a performance boost greatly relieves the capacity pressure on the networks while ensuring a high-quality service experience. The success of this deployment reflects the two’s strong innovation capabilities and is an important part of MTS’s strategy to build high-quality 5G-ready 4G networks.

With the rapid development of mobile internet applications, services such as HD videos and online gaming are posing huge challenges to the MBB network capacity. The Smart 8T8R solution maximizes network capacity and user experience by utilizing the existing site and spectrum resources. This is fundamental for operators to meet common capacity requirements.

The story were compiled by Nadeem Xu and Shan Hui and first published at ATimesCN.com.