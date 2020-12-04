China has started to prepare for the mass production of its Covid-19 vaccines and the drafting of distribution plans, said Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan on Wednesday.

Sun said the country had achieved major progress in the research and development of 14 vaccines, with five vaccines having entered phase-III clinical trials. She and State Councilor Wang Yong inspected the work on Covid-19 vaccine development and production in Beijing, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

Emergency use and preparation for the production of the vaccines are progressing smoothly, she said.

Sun called for consistent efforts to carry out phase-III clinical trials of the vaccines with a scientific and rigorous approach and ensure they meet relevant laws and regulations and international standards.

She said the vaccines should be developed safely and effectively and be able to withstand tests in various aspects.

Sun called for completing the emergency use of vaccines for people working in fields with a high risk of infection, such as staff at ports, within this year. She also called on relevant authorities to strengthen the regulation on vaccine development, production, distribution and application, help R&D centers and manufacturers solve practical problems and hold campaigns to publicize knowledge about the vaccines.

Poverty alleviation

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Thursday that China has accomplished its poverty alleviation target of the new era as scheduled and achieved a significant victory that impresses the world.

Through eight years of sustained work, China has lifted all the rural poor population under the current standard out of poverty and nearly 100 million poor people have shaken off poverty, Xi said while presiding over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the politburo of the CPC Central Committee.

China has removed all poor counties from the poverty list and eradicated absolute poverty and regional poverty, Xi said.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee has put poverty alleviation in a more prominent position, adopted significant measures with originality and speciality and fought the largest and most vigorous battle in human history against poverty, Xi said.

Production prices

Most of the capital goods monitored by the government posted higher prices in late November compared with the previous 10 days, data showed Friday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 35 saw their prices increase, while 13 posted lower prices and the prices of two remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The price of hog went up 3.7% during the period.

Company news

Idemitsu Kosan, a Japanese petroleum company that also develops and manufactures electronic materials, has opened its first organic light-emitting diode (OLED) materials production base in China.

Located in the Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, the base has gone into mass production and is expected to deliver its first batch of products in early 2021, the company said.

This is the company’s third OLED materials production base globally and its construction began in December 2018. With a total investment of about 255 million yuan (US$38.8 million), the base belongs to the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Idemitsu Electronic Materials (China) Co Ltd, which was unveiled Tuesday.

The base has an annual production capacity of about 12 tonnes of OLED materials, according to the Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Management Committee.

China Development Bank (CDB), one of the country’s major policy banks, announced Thursday it had successfully listed onshore bonds on the Singapore Exchange.

A total of six CDB onshore financial bonds worth 42.5 billion yuan across different tenors of 1, 3, 5, 7, 10 and 20 years were listed on the exchange with fixed rates.

The listing of the onshore bonds on the Singapore Exchange is an important step to promoting the opening up of China’s bond market and the high-quality development in the country’s financial sector, the CDB said.

The stories were compiled by Nadeem Xu and Shan Hui and first published at ATimesCN.com.