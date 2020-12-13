Crypto was taken a bit further into the mainstream this week with the announcement that Apple Pay users can now buy a wide range of digital assets through the startup Lumi’s iOS wallet.

The app allows investors to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT), Stably (USDS), Binance (BUSD), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Wrapped Ether (WETH), Yearn.finance (YFI), Uniswap (UNI), DAI, AAVE, Basic Attention Token (BAT), Compound (COMP), Curve (CRV), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), HUSD, Chainlink (LINK), Maker (MKR), Paxos Standard Token (PAX), Synthetix (SNX), and Universal Market Access (UMA).

American users of the Lumi wallet are limited to $500 purchases per day, $500 per week and $5,000 per year, while customers in other countries are limited to $1,000 per day, $1,000 per week and $7,500 per year.

The service is not available in China, Taiwan, Macao, Vatican City, Ukraine, Montenegro, Monaco, Malta, Man of Isles, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Romania, Russia, Serbia and Kazakhstan.

Apple Pay, one of the world’s largest mobile payment providers, has over 383 million users.