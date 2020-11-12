View the webinar video

China’s 5G rollout is proceeding despite geopolitical pressures, with six million base stations to be installed in the next two years. A national 5G network in China will launch new technologies such as smart cities and drive a new wave of innovation.

Asia Times’ Senior Finance Correspondent William Pesek moderated a webinar featuring PCCW Group Chief Technical Officer Paul Berriman and Scott Foster, one of the 5G revolution’s most respected analysts.

Paul Berriman

Paul Berriman is Group Chief Technology Officer of Hong Kong telecom giant PCCW. He is responsible for Technology Strategy and Development, a position he has held since 2007, having joined the company in 2002.

Berriman is primarily responsible for leading the group’s product and technology strategic development as well as data analytics. He has more than 35 years of experience in telecommunications, media and convergence.

Prior to joining PCCW in 2002, Berriman was the Managing Director of Arthur D. Little in Hong Kong, a management consultancy firm, and was involved in telecommunications consultancy projects globally. He is also a non-executive Director of Spark New Zealand, a non-executive Director of Rain Networks in South Africa and non-executive Director of the global Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance of mobile network operators.

Scott Foster

Asia Times contributing writer Scott Foster is currently a partner and analyst at LightStream Research, an independent equity research company in Tokyo. He serves as Asia editor of the quarterly SNS Asia Letter and is the author of Stealth Japan (2016, FiReBooks). He previously worked for Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch and other investment banks as a research analyst covering electronics, alternative energy, engineering and other sectors in Japan and Korea.

In 1975, Scott received a recording of Watazumido shakuhachi (Japanese bamboo flute); the following year he went to Japan to study the instrument. He found a job and is still there, and still playing shakuhachi.

A native of Oregon, Scott holds a BA from Stanford University (1976) and an MA from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (1982).