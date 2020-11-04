Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and two-thirds of Denmark’s government went into self-isolation on Wednesday after the justice minister tested positive for Covid-19, a cabinet statement said.

Thirteen of the 20 government members had isolated themselves by Wednesday morning and were working from home as the country suffers a new surge in cases.

Frederiksen, who attended a meeting with justice minister Nick Haekkerup on Friday, “is currently showing no symptoms of Covid-19 and continues, as far as possible, her work with virtual meetings,” said the statement.

On Tuesday, a parliamentary session with the prime minister was postponed pending the results of the justice minister’s Covid-19 test.

With only seven members working as normal, the government is examining how to best return to daily operations.

“The government will now consider how … ministers can resume their work in person as soon as possible and in a responsible manner, as long as tests don’t show an infection with Covid-19,” the statement said.

Denmark has so far recorded only 728 deaths, but faced with a sharp rise in the number of infections, tighter measures have been introduced since the end of October.

– AFP