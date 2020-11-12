In his groundbreaking 1997 book on extraterrestrials — The Day After Roswell — Col. Philip J. Corso claims that during his time he distributed to corporations foreign technology which was actually extraterrestrial in origin.

Corso, a member of President Eisenhower’s National Security Council and former head of the Foreign Technology Desk at the US Army’s Research & Development, claims that such artifacts were retrieved from UFO crashes, such as that which reportedly happened at Roswell in 1947.

According to Corso, the corporations involved were permitted to register the patents.

He also said that technologies such as fiber optics, integrated circuits (microchips), kevlar material and particle beams were all reverse engineered from extraterrestrial spacecraft.

Whether you want to believe that or not, there is one thing we do know — the microchip has changed the world. Dramatically.

Case in point, a Massachusetts-based aerospace and defense company says it has developed a new radio frequency processing microchip that could give the Pentagon the ability to reduce the processing time for radar, electronic warfare and 5G communication applications, National Defense reported.

Mercury Systems Inc. recently introduced its RFS1080 RF systems package, a high-frequency processing compact chip.

The technology comes at a time when microelectronics is the Defense Department’s top research-and-development priority, National Defense reported.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) prototypes are being inserted into electronic warfare systems and will soon be in the hands of select operational units.

“Every soldier is holding a device that is enabled by microelectronics,” said Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager for microsystems at Mercury Systems.

“It’s imperative to keep our technology advantaged against our adversaries. How do we do that? Through microelectronics advancement.”

Mercury has the ability to bring microelectronics such as the RFS1080 RF SiP to the Defense Department by partnering with commercial semiconductor companies and adding more capabilities to its products while ensuring a trusted supply chain for the Pentagon, National Defense reported.

The three main applications for the company’s new solution include radars, electronic warfare and 5G communications, Smelker said during an interview.

Adversarial advancements in hypersonics and stealth are driving the need for new radar capabilities, he noted. Meanwhile, driving down processing times will help the Pentagon counter enemy electronic warfare systems, National Defense reported.

Increasing processing speeds “where we can process a lot of signals quickly and respond is going to really drive the EW market and really be a game changer for defense systems,” he said.

As 5G wireless networks emerge, integrating solutions such as the RFS1080 RF SiP can also enable near real-time spectrum processing for 5G communications, National Defense reported.

Also, 5G networks are expected to be up to 20 times as fast as 4G.

Mercury is working with the Defense Department in areas where microelectronics can bolster mission-critical applications, but details were classified.

In July it received a US$11.7 million order to deliver advanced digital RF Memory (DRFM) Jammers to the US Navy.

According to Mercury Systems officials, the Mercury DRFM jammers are designed to be used in airborne pod-based solutions and use validated electronic attack techniques and custom RF components purpose-built to support advanced electronic warfare test and training capabilities.