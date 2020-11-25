The global crypto market never sleeps, so it stands to reason that a media outlet set up to cover it shouldn’t either.

To cater to the rapidly growing number of crypto enthusiasts scattered across the world’s time zones, Ran Neuner, host of CNBC’s Crypto Trader show, has launched Crypto Banter, the first 24/7/365 livestreaming platform dedicated to the subject.

The YouTube “interactive socialcast” features a blend of news, opinions and live chats with industry players. YouTube, which hosts a plethora of crypto-related channels, is considered a vital source of information by many people following the fast-moving global market.

Neuner told Cointelegraph, “Banter is designed to bring the banter from Crypto Twitter and Telegram to a credible, moderated AV medium. It is designed to filter out the noise and bring information that people can trade on to a live streaming medium.”

Neuner, who is the co-founder and CEO of Onchain Capital, a blockchain investment fund and advisory service, has been educating the public about crypto and blockchain since he launched Crypto Trader on CNBC 2017, the year of the last bull run, which saw bitcoin soar to $20,000.