The last nine impoverished counties, all in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, have eliminated absolute poverty, said the provincial government.

An assessment conducted by third-party agencies earlier this month showed that the overall incidence of poverty in the nine counties in Guizhou had been reduced to zero, and the satisfaction rate among locals was more than 99%, said Li Jian, director of the provincial poverty alleviation and development office, at a press briefing on Monday.

The average annual net income of impoverished people in these nine counties has risen to 11,487 yuan (US$1,740), well above the 4,000-yuan national poverty line set this year, Li said.

China has vowed to eradicate absolute poverty by the end of 2020. At the end of 2019, 52 counties in the northwest, southwest and south of the country remained on the poverty list.

“Delisting all poverty-stricken counties indicates China has resolved the millennia-old issue of extreme poverty,” said Gao Gang, a researcher with the Guizhou Academy of Social Sciences. “It also means China has entered a new phase of development.”

In the new development stage, more rural vitalization efforts should be made to consolidate poverty reduction achievements, said Gao.

Cybersecurity

China is ready to work with other countries to create a new paradigm for cybersecurity as well as a community with a shared future in cyberspace, President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory letter to the World Internet Conference-Internet Development Forum in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on Monday.

Xi hailed the important role of the internet in promoting economic recovery, ensuring social progress around the world and promoting international cooperation against the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, telemedicine, e-learning, sharing platforms and collaboration systems have been widely used, the letter noted.

“China is ready to work with other countries to seize the historic opportunities presented by the information revolution, foster new growth drivers through innovation, break new ground in digital cooperation, create a new pattern for cybersecurity, build a community with a shared future in cyberspace and join hands to create a brighter future for humanity,” Xi said in the letter.

The two-day forum, with the theme of “Digital Empowerment for a Better Future, Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace,” is very timely, said Liu Zhenmin, under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs of the United Nations.

“As the world embraces digital transformation, the need for international cooperation has become more urgent than ever. The international community welcomes China’s initiative and engagement in global internet governance,” he said at the forum’s opening ceremony via video.

Internet strides

China has been ranked second in the world in terms of internet development, after the United States, and has steadily maintained its upward trajectory, a new report said on Monday.

According to the latest Global Internet Development Index, the ranking was based on six parameters: infrastructure, innovation capacity, industrial development, internet application, cybersecurity and cyberspace governance. China was placed second, with Germany, the United Kingdom and Singapore in the top five, according to the Blue Book for the World Internet Conference.

“This is the fourth year for the release of the blue book during the World Internet Conference, and its findings are becoming a characteristic of global internet research,” said Xia Xueping, head of the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies, during the event.

Compiled by the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies, the blue book consists of two separate reports – the World Internet Development Report 2020 and China Internet Development Report 2020, both of which were released during this year’s World Internet Conference.

Company news

Huawei’s customers, including several city and district governments in China, won three World Smart City Awards and three nominations for their innovative ideas and outstanding achievements in driving smart city initiatives at the 10th Smart City Expo World Congress on November 18.

Shenzhen won the Enabling Technologies Award for technology-enabled refined city governance. Shanghai has been recognized with the City Award, an award that recognizes world-class smart cities.

Nanhai District of Foshan in Guangdong won the Economy Award. Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA), Zhengdong New District of Henan, Huangshan of Anhui and have been nominated for the Inclusive & Sharing Cities Award, Innovative Idea Award, Governance & Service Award and Economy Award respectively.

These recognitions demonstrated not only the committee’s recognition of the winners, but also the industry’s appreciation of Huawei in smart city construction. During the Expo, Huawei also hosted a Smart City Summit themed “Empowering the City Being with Intelligence and Vitality” to discuss future city construction.

German premium carmaker Audi is partnering with China’s internet giant Alibaba to improve its in-car applications to better meet the demands of tech-savvy Chinese customers. In a statement last Friday, Audi said it will work together to mainly focus on navigation and digital assistant services.

“This strong alliance will surely enable Audi to better serve our Chinese customers. It is further proof of our ‘In China, For China’ commitment,” said Audi China President Werner Eichhorn.

China is Audi’s largest market worldwide, accounting for more than 40% of its global deliveries. Despite the pandemic, Audi sold more than 580,080 vehicles in China in the first 10 months this year, up 5.4% year-on-year.

Audi’s cooperation with Alibaba’s navigation subsidiary NavInfo started in 2006. NavInfo said this time it will provide not only its products but also R&D support for Audi’s local innovations.

The stories were complied by Nadeem Xu and Hu Hongmei and first published at ATimesCN.com.