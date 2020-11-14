Abu Muhammad al-Masri probably never saw it coming.

According to the New York Times, he is reported to have been driving his white Renault L90 sedan at around 9 pm on August 7 on a quiet Tehran street, when two gunmen pulled up to the car on a motorbike and fired five shots from a pistol fitted with a silencer.

Four of the bullets went into the car, killing al-Masri and his daughter Miriam, who was also the widow of Osama Bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden.

By no coincidence, it was 22 years to the day after al-Qaeda’s second in command masterminded devastating attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people and injured thousands more.

It’s believed that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the name Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down by Israeli agents who were working on the behest of US officials, the Times reported.

Yet as of Friday, he was still listed on the FBI’s most wanted terrorist list with a US$10 million bounty on his head as neither the US, Iran or Israel have publicly acknowledged his death, despite it being rumored.

His death had remained a secret until now, the Times said.

In fact, in reports of the shooting in Iran’s official news media, the victims were named as Habib Daoud, a Lebanese history professor, and his 27-year-old daughter Maryam.

The Times reports that Daoud does not exist and was an alias used by Iran intelligence officials who may have wished to cover up the fact that the al-Qaeda leader, an enemy of the state, was being harbored in the country.

FBI wanted poster for al-Qaeda operative, Abu Muhammad al-Masri. Credit: FBI.

In response, Iran said Saturday that the Times report was based on “made-up information” and denied the presence of any of the group’s members.

Al Masri, 58, was considered first in line to take over al-Qaeda, after its current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, The Times reported.

The terrorist leader had been indicted in the US over the bombing of its African embassies in the 90s and had featured on the FBI’s most wanted list for a long time, The Times reported.

He also allegedly ordered an attack in Mombasa, Kenya, in 2002 that killed 13 Kenyans and three Israeli tourists.

In 2008, the US National Counterterrorism Center described him as the “most experienced and capable operational planner not in US or allied custody” as well as the “former chief of training.”

He is one of the few high-ranking members of the organization to survive the US hunt following the 9/11 attack but was taken into custody in Iran in 2003, The Times reported.

Yet, he had been living in the upscale Pasdaran district of Tehran since at least 2015, according to the Times, after being released in a deal. The deal led to the release of five al-Qaeda leaders in exchange for an Iranian diplomat who had been abducted in Yemen.

While he was monitored by Iranian intelligence, it is surprising that al Masri was allowed to remain in the country and to travel so freely to the likes of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria.

Al-Qaeda, a Sunni Muslim jihadist group, is an enemy of Iran, a Shiite Muslim theocracy. However, both groups have a common enemy in the United States.

In his youth, al-Masri had been a professional soccer player in Egypt before joining the jihadist movement in 1979 following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, The Times reported.

When the Soviets withdrew ten years later, Egypt would not allow him to return and so al Masri remained in Afghanistan where he joined with Bin Laden and became one of the key members in the founding of al-Qaeda.

From the early 90s, his efforts focused on operations in African countries including Somalia, where he trained Somali guerrillas in the use of shoulder-borne rocket launchers against helicopters, The Times reported.

They used this training to shoot down a pair of American helicopters in the 1993 battle of Mogadishu in what is now known as the Black Hawk Down attack.

“When al-Qaeda began to carry out terrorist activities in the late 1990s, al-Masri was one of the three of Bin Laden’s closest associates, serving as head of the organization’s operations section,” said Yoram Schweitzer, head of the Terrorism Project of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

“He brought with him know-how and determination and since then was involved in a large part of the organization’s operations, with an emphasis on Africa.”

Shortly after this, al-Masri was given charge of the embassy attacks, which he launched on August 7, 1998, in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

(Sources: The New York Times, The Daily Mail, The Independent, FBI)