Hong Kong plans to abandon its opt-in approach and regulate all crypto trading platforms operating in the financial hub, the city’s markets watchdog announced on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Japan and Singapore already have licensing regimes that require all crypto trading platforms to be regulated.

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) launched a regulatory framework specifically for cryptocurrency trading platforms last year, but this was restricted to platforms that traded an asset officially classed as a security or future, not just tokens like bitcoin.

“This is a significant limitation, as under the current legislative framework if a platform operator is really determined to operate completely off the regulatory radar it can do so simply by ensuring that its traded crypto assets are not within the legal definition of a security,” Ashley Alder, chief executive of the SFC, said in a speech on Tuesday.

Consequently, the Hong Kong government is proposing a new licensing regime under its anti-money laundering legislation, requiring all cryptocurrency trading platforms that operate there, or target investors in the city, to apply for an SFC licence, Alder said.

Hong Kong is home to dozens of crypto exchanges, including some of the world’s biggest, but many have not applied for a licence under the existing regime.