Four geoeconomic summits compressed into one week tell the story of where we stand in these supremely dystopian times.

The (virtual) signing of RCEP, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, in Vietnam was followed by the equally virtual BRICS meeting hosted by Moscow, the APEC meeting hosted by Malaysia and the G20 this past weekend hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Cynics have not failed to note the spectacular theater of the absurd of having what at least, in theory, are the Top 20 economies linked to a beheading-friendly desert oil hacienda with a 7th-century mentality in order to discuss what is arguably the turning point in the world system.