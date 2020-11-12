In recent years, Sony employed myriad strategies to restore profitability – restructurings, asset sales, mass layoffs and increased productivity. Only now is the Japan Inc icon realizing what was missing: a pandemic.

But 2020’s shelter-at-home zeitgeist has provided an unexpected tailwind for a company that long ago lost its innovative mojo. Sony expects a 37% jump in full-year net profits in the fiscal year ending March 2021.

The reason is a massive Covid-19 boost to gaming revenues.

Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki is telegraphing a net-profit jump to US$7.6 billion, aided by a 3% revenue jump in revenues to $81 billion.

This gaming boom is helping Sony offset painful losses elsewhere. Its image sensor line, typically a key profit center, is lagging as smartphone sales lose momentum amid lockdowns and job-security concerns. Suddenly, Sony’s impressive 50% of the global sensor market share has become a liability.

The US-China trade war has been another nightmare. US President Donald Trump’s assault on Huawei Technologies, one of the globe’s biggest smartphone makers, puts roughly one-fifth of Sony’s image-sensor sales in harm’s way.